Two Indian Beaches You Never Heard Of

India has 7,517 km of coastline.

A good proportion of that must be the loveliest of Indian beaches.

Prasad Haldule has sent a photograph of a beach in the Andaman islands.

IMAGE: Kalapathar beach, Havelock island. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prasad Haldule

'This is Kalapathar beach on Havelock (now Swaraj Deep Island), Andamans. Its cousin, blue flag beach Radha Nagar beach, also on the island, takes all the glory. But Kalapathar beach is also a sight to behold,' says Prasad.

'The silver/white, soft sands, along with the black rocks, and the beautiful simmering turquoise blue water, with greenery and fallen trees in background, make for a ideal photo shot, be it a selfie or a portrait.

'The advantage it has over Radha Nagar beach is that there are a lot less crowds and you can walk in the soft sand for kilometres on either side to click photos as much as you wish, with nobody in frame.'

Thanks, Prasad, that's very useful information. Havelock island is about 90 minutes by catamaran from Port Blair and Kalapathar beach is on the eastern coast of the island.

Vijay Joshi had the opportunity to visit another lonely beach.

The beach at Anjarle village in Dapoli taluk in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Anjarle beach, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Joshi

'I visited this place two months ago. I liked its virgin look, cleanliness and emptiness. It had very little crowd. Just golden sands and calm. And a peaceful village very close to it.'

Thanks, Vijay. Anjarle beach, 20 km from Dapoli and 226 km from Mumbai, is also known for its Malwani seafood.

