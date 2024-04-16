News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Two Indian Beaches You Never Heard Of

Two Indian Beaches You Never Heard Of

By REDIFF TRAVEL
April 16, 2024 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India has 7,517 km of coastline.

A good proportion of that must be the loveliest of Indian beaches.

 

Prasad Haldule has sent a photograph of a beach in the Andaman islands.

IMAGE: Kalapathar beach, Havelock island. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prasad Haldule

'This is Kalapathar beach on Havelock (now Swaraj Deep Island), Andamans. Its cousin, blue flag beach Radha Nagar beach, also on the island, takes all the glory. But Kalapathar beach is also a sight to behold,' says Prasad.

'The silver/white, soft sands, along with the black rocks, and the beautiful simmering turquoise blue water, with greenery and fallen trees in background, make for a ideal photo shot, be it a selfie or a portrait.

'The advantage it has over Radha Nagar beach is that there are a lot less crowds and you can walk in the soft sand for kilometres on either side to click photos as much as you wish, with nobody in frame.'

Thanks, Prasad, that's very useful information. Havelock island is about 90 minutes by catamaran from Port Blair and Kalapathar beach is on the eastern coast of the island.

Vijay Joshi had the opportunity to visit another lonely beach.

The beach at Anjarle village in Dapoli taluk in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Anjarle beach, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Joshi

'I visited this place two months ago. I liked its virgin look, cleanliness and emptiness. It had very little crowd. Just golden sands and calm. And a peaceful village very close to it.'

Thanks, Vijay. Anjarle beach, 20 km from Dapoli and 226 km from Mumbai, is also known for its Malwani seafood.

Calling for your Best Beach Pictures!

Dear Reader, do you have a photograph that perfectly captures the beauty of one of India's finest beaches? Share it with the world. Simply send in your photograph (original photos only) to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject 'My beach pic', along with your name, the name of the place and a short description of the photograph, when you visited and what you liked most about its beach and we'll feature the best pics.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF TRAVEL
COMMENT
Print this article
Forget Maldives, Visit India's Finest Beach
Forget Maldives, Visit India's Finest Beach
Explore India's 10 Lesser Known Beaches
Explore India's 10 Lesser Known Beaches
Lovely Beaches: Arambol, Shivrajpur...
Lovely Beaches: Arambol, Shivrajpur...
SC gives Ramdev a week to issue public apology
SC gives Ramdev a week to issue public apology
What action taken on lynchings, cow vigilantism: SC
What action taken on lynchings, cow vigilantism: SC
Consider objections to ferocious dogs ban: HC to govt
Consider objections to ferocious dogs ban: HC to govt
Heavy selling in IT stocks drags markets down
Heavy selling in IT stocks drags markets down

More like this

Baga for Fun, Gokarna for Sun

Baga for Fun, Gokarna for Sun

India's Gorgeous Beaches: Byndoor, Rushikonda...

India's Gorgeous Beaches: Byndoor, Rushikonda...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances