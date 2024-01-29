Wonderful Scenes From Kanyakumari

Arjun Panday, Rita Raja, Durga Dominic and Dominic Xavier journeyed to the less-visited deep South of India and offer up gorgeous glimpses of Tamil Country from Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts.

IMAGE: Tirunelveli Christmases are special. Midnight mass at the 18th century Sacred Heart Church in Kavalkinaru, Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Panday

IMAGE: The mass at Kavalkinaru on Christmas attracts hundreds and hundreds in their Sunday best. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Panday

IMAGE: Tirunelveli district is 15 per cent or more Christian and neighbouring Kanyakumari district is over 47 per cent Christian and Christmas is one of the biggest festivals around here, but it is observed in a particularly traditional and picturesque Tamil manner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Panday

IMAGE: A sweet called thenkuzhol, prepared from sugar and flour, is being fried for the Thanumalayan temple festival at Suchindram, Kanyakumari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Panday

IMAGE: The rath all gussied up for the Thanumalayan temple car festival at Sunchindram, in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. The structure of this Shiva temple dates back to the 9th century and the Chola dynasty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Panday

IMAGE: Priestly duties at Thanumalayan temple, Kanyakumari, during the joyous car festival that is celebrated across 10 days. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Panday

IMAGE: The Thanumalayan temple festival at Suchindram in Kanyakumari has many nights of dance too. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Panday

IMAGE: Breathtakingly lush landscapes at Nagercoil. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Panday

IMAGE: Nongu or ice apple/black palm/taadgola and nongu sharbat is found all around Kanyakumari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Panday

IMAGE: Thirparappu falls on the Kodayar river, near Kulasekharam in Kanyakumari district. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Panday

IMAGE: Fishing at the close of day at the magnificent Chothavilai beach in Kanyakumari district -- one of the longest in the state, it is 4 km of golden sand. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Panday

IMAGE: The pre-12th century Shri Nagaraja temple is located in Ozhuginasery, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari district. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Panday

IMAGE: At the tip of India! Swami Vivekananda regally presides in the background at Kanyakumari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Panday.

IMAGE: Ganapathipuram beach, also called Lemur beach, in Kanyakumari district, is known for being spic and span. Photograph: Dominic Xavier

IMAGE: The Shri Nagaraja Temple in Nagercoil. Photograph: Dominic Xavier

IMAGE: A lazy day out at the pretty Thirparappu falls in Kanyakumari district near Pechiparai dam. Photograph: Dominic Xavier

IMAGE: Sajini and Subash were here. So was Karan and Chitra. A couple's wall at Kanyakumari. Photograph: Dominic Xavier

IMAGE: At Suchindram, Kanyakumari district, many a sweet shop is dedicated to making delectable thenkuzhol. Photograph: Kind courtesy Durga Dominic

IMAGE: Nothing like a long cool drink of nongu sharbat on a steaming hot day in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari district. Photograph: Kind courtesy Durga Dominic

IMAGE: Don't leave a brass utensils shop in Kanyakumari, without getting your name or something cute inscribed on your purchase. Photograph: Kind courtesy Durga Dominic

IMAGE: Kanyakumari, an ancient town, once called Cape Cormorin by the British, is a popular sunrise and sunset point and has a temple in honour of Kanyakumari or the virgin goddess who was Lord Krishna's sister. Photograph: Kind courtesy Durga Dominic

IMAGE: At Kanyakumari town, this southernmost tip of subcontinental India, tourism flourishes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Durga Dominic

IMAGE: Picnickers head home from the Thirparappu falls in Kanyakumari district. Photograph: Kind courtesy Durga Dominic

IMAGE: The simplicity of a Kanyakumari chai adda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Durga Dominic

IMAGE: What do the gods predict for you? Ask this gent at his open-air eastablishment in Kanyakumari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Durga Dominic

IMAGE: A sumptuous banana leaf lunch with a sumptuous view. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rita Raja