When Jennifer Decides To Have Fun...

When Jennifer Decides To Have Fun...

By REDIFF STYLE
July 23, 2024 11:14 IST
Impeccable, on-trend and casually perfect, Jennifer Winget has been dialling up the fashion ante with her sleek style. 

Her closet overflows with black silhouettes and you can look to her for inspiration on effortless travel dressing. 

While she takes her looks seriously, the actor knows how to have fun with her outfits.  

IMAGE: This pic is proof that the shirt is an effortless hero when paired with a ganji and matching shorts. Photographs: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jennifer is chic in a tangerine and white combo for the beach. 

 

IMAGE: A pale coffee coloured top and black pants look great, don't they?

 

IMAGE: Whenever she is on the go, the actor turns to her trusted pair of denims. 

 

IMAGE: Her postcards from Barcelona feature lovely selfies in cute dresses with matching flats. 

 

IMAGE: She'll show you how to mix casual and formal on a holiday and still look spectacular. 

REDIFF STYLE
