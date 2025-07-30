Arjun Rampal pays tribute to Designer Rohit Bal.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

"He was a great guy and I'm sure he is still around with us," said Arjun Rampal as the actor-model paid tribute to his friend Rohit Bal at India Couture Week, where he turned showstopper for the late designer's eponymous label.

Bal passed away at the age of 63 in November last year.

Rampal, who donned a black sherwani with silver leopard motifs, said he had many fond memories of Bal.

"Legends never die; they always live on... He was a great guy who is still around with us I am sure. He's probably dancing up there and very happy," Rampal said post the fashion showcase.

"The best part about his fashion was never to take it seriously. He said fashion is fun and you should have fun with it. That's what we saw in his clothes, that's what we saw in his mastery and that's what we saw in his shows. He was always about fun, about energy and about giving positive vibrations," Rampal added.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The show, put together by Bal's brand as a homage to the late designer, unveiled the collection Kashgul, featuring outfits in three prominent colour schemes -- cream white, black and red.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

It began with a couple of white dresses with Bal's trademark flower embroidery.

Bal's inspiration, the Gulistan (rose garden), was prominent in almost every design.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The white gowns featured pearls and gold adorned capes, while male models dazzled in white sherwanis.

The models walked the ramp with Bal's signature red roses in their hair and minimal make-up as Ride Home by Noor Mohammed and Alif and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye played in the background.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

A live choir took over the music with a rendition of Queen's Another One Bites the Dust playing, as the colour scheme changed to velvet black.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The outfits consisted of long dresses and sherwanis; models this time around wore a bold red lipstick to contrast the black velvet. Many wore black and white gowns with black veils.

The collection also paid homage to Bal's home -- Kashmir.

Male models wore sherwanis with silver or gold embroidery, featuring cheetahs and leopards.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The music transitioned to Raat Baaki Baat Baaki by Asha Bhosle as models donned red velvet lehengas with intricate gold embroidery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

The live choir danced to the beats of ABBA song, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, when Rampal made his appearance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

The actor indicated his heart, pointed to the sky and blew a kiss in the memory of his friend before all the models and the label's team joined in for a short dance on the ramp.

Bal, who was known as the rockstar of Indian fashion, almost always shook a leg at the end of his shows.

"Arjun, with you walking the ramp at the end, many people saw Gudda dancing to this and applauding you," FDCI council head Sunil Sethi said at the post show press conference.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Praising the design team behind the show, Rampal said, "Because of him, there are these incredible designers who have put this show together tonight."

Rohit Bal's team said the show was an ode to Bal and his roots.

"Kashmir has been the core of this brand for so many years so we have tried to incorporate Rohit sir's soul," one of the team members said.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

