Why Alaya, Ananya, Khushi Are Thinking Pink

Call it a tribute to the chick-flick Mean Girls or a full-on Y2K revival -- pink is back and bolder than ever.

This delicate hue makes outfits look playful and totally 'fetch'.

Whether you’re channelling Regina George or going full Barbie-core, these fashionistas know how to own the pink parade.

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar, in a Barbie-pink dress and cute butterfly heels, looks pretty much like your favourite doll. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan's high pony and huge bow is a Y2K coquette-core dream come true. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Nitibha Kaul gives this girly hue a hip upgrade with those floral applique deets. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor is preppy-chic with a pout; she's clearly Elle Woods' Gen-Z Bollywood cousin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sukriti Kakar in a monochrome pink tube gown is what Y2K mall glam is all about. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Kakar/Instagram

IMAGE: Alaya F means business in her printed coords. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

IMAGE: Sequins all over and little beaded tassels -- Ananya Panday's soft pink mini dress is a total sweetheart. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

