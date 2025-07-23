HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Alaya, Ananya, Khushi Are Thinking Pink

By SHRISTI SAHOO
July 23, 2025 15:44 IST

Call it a tribute to the chick-flick Mean Girls or a full-on Y2K revival -- pink is back and bolder than ever.

This delicate hue makes outfits look playful and totally 'fetch'.

Whether you’re channelling Regina George or going full Barbie-core, these fashionistas know how to own the pink parade. 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar, in a Barbie-pink dress and cute butterfly heels, looks pretty much like your favourite doll. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan's high pony and huge bow is a Y2K coquette-core dream come true. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Nitibha Kaul

IMAGE: Nitibha Kaul gives this girly hue a hip upgrade with those floral applique deets. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor is preppy-chic with a pout; she's clearly Elle Woods' Gen-Z Bollywood cousin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Sukriti Kakar

IMAGE: Sukriti Kakar in a monochrome pink tube gown is what Y2K mall glam is all about. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Kakar/Instagram

 

Alaya F

IMAGE: Alaya F means business in her printed coords. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Sequins all over and little beaded tassels -- Ananya Panday's soft pink mini dress is a total sweetheart. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram 

SHRISTI SAHOO
