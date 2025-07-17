HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Strapless Stunners: Alia, Sara, Shilpa, Aditi...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
July 17, 2025

Strapless dresses are back -- and celebrities aren't holding back, bringing elegance, edge, and plenty of attitude.

Whether it's a sleek column gown or a playful mini, going strapless in 2025 is all about bold confidence.

The secret? Structure and silhouettes that stay in place -- and slay.

Scroll down to see the strapless stunners that turned heads...

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Zero straps, maximum drama. Alanna Panday’s look doesn’t need sleeves to steal the spotlight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sculpted to perfection -- Sara Ali Khan’s strapless gown revives old-school glam with new-age confidence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty Kundra never misses a trend. Her mocha mousse-inspired dress? A total mic drop. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Baroque black and gold -- Aditi Rao Hydari’s strapless ensemble is anything but subtle. It’s fierce and flawless. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Disha Patani

IMAGE: Buckled, bold, and plunging -- Disha Patani redefines minimalism with this striking silhouette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Who needs sleeves when you’ve got sculpted curves and star power? Alia Bhatt slays in deep blue. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Power dressing with a pout -- Komal Pandey’s strapless look delivers a knockout punch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Shreya Sharma

IMAGE: Modern-day princess? More like runway royalty. Shreya Sharma rules in this red-hot silhouette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Sharma/Instagram

Rasha Thadani

IMAGE: Clean lines, fierce stance, zero distractions -- Rasha Thadani’s minimalism bites back. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
Neena Or Janhvi: Who Served Style Ace?
The Desi Style Icons Who Redefined Global Fashion
Alia, Bhumi Don't Just Love Saris, They...
Janhvi, Nitibha And The Magic Called India
Saris, Sneakers And Sass: Shanaya Owns It All
