HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Rasha, Aditi Are In Raptures About...

Rasha, Aditi Are In Raptures About...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 21, 2025 11:07 IST

x

Delicate? Please! Lace in 2025 is bold, bossy and dripping with main-character energy.

It’s officially escaped the bridal aisle and is serving hot on the streets.

Forget coy -- this year, lace is laced with attitude. Think fierce silhouettes, peekaboo drama and femme fatale flair.

Aditi Bhatia

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia is all about boldness in this white lace number. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

 

Pranita Subhash

IMAGE: Pranita Subhash is all about lace and sheer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

 

Zaara Yesmin

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin brings fire in ochre lace, a luxe bag and wild print heels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

 

Akanksha Sharma

IMAGE: Akanksha Sharma has lace play multiple roles to create a fashion statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor goes for a pretty, polished look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Rasha Thadani

IMAGE: Rasha Thadani goes full throttle in red lace. Impact? Instant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia serves vintage lace with a rebel twist. Dreamy and downright iconic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

More News Coverage

Lace Outfits

RELATED STORIES

Saris, Sneakers And Sass: Shanaya Owns It All
Saris, Sneakers And Sass: Shanaya Owns It All
Payal Is Full-On Fabulous!
Payal Is Full-On Fabulous!
Krystle, Deepika, Raai Laxmi Are Ready To Party
Krystle, Deepika, Raai Laxmi Are Ready To Party
Fatima Sana Shaikh's Sassy Style
Fatima Sana Shaikh's Sassy Style
Hansika, Alia, Khushi's Desi Power Move!
Hansika, Alia, Khushi's Desi Power Move!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Of The World's Best Airports

webstory image 2

Thomson Mini LED TVs Now Available

webstory image 3

10 Meat Delicacies To Eat Before Shravan Begins

VIDEOS

Marathon legend Fauja Singh's last rites held in Jalandhar4:14

Marathon legend Fauja Singh's last rites held in Jalandhar

Amitabh Bachchan warmly greets fans outside his Mumbai residence2:27

Amitabh Bachchan warmly greets fans outside his Mumbai...

Alia Bhatt steps out in style after friend's birthday celebration in Bandra1:16

Alia Bhatt steps out in style after friend's birthday...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD