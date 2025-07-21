Rasha, Aditi Are In Raptures About...

Delicate? Please! Lace in 2025 is bold, bossy and dripping with main-character energy.

It’s officially escaped the bridal aisle and is serving hot on the streets.

Forget coy -- this year, lace is laced with attitude. Think fierce silhouettes, peekaboo drama and femme fatale flair.

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia is all about boldness in this white lace number. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Pranita Subhash is all about lace and sheer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin brings fire in ochre lace, a luxe bag and wild print heels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

IMAGE: Akanksha Sharma has lace play multiple roles to create a fashion statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor goes for a pretty, polished look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Rasha Thadani goes full throttle in red lace. Impact? Instant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia serves vintage lace with a rebel twist. Dreamy and downright iconic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

