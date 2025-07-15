HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Butter Yellow Stars: Sonam, Sanya, Ananya, Zaara...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
July 15, 2025 12:09 IST

Butter yellow is having a serious fashion moment in 2025 -- and it's anything but mellow.

Soft yet statement-making, this creamy hue is gliding across red carpets and our Insta feeds alike.

Whether worn as breezy co-ords or playful minis, butter yellow is the colour that spells smooth!

Here are the looks that have melted hearts...

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: It's like Sonam Kapoor has sunshine poured into fabric -- this one's serving main character energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Butter yellow but make it bold. That silhouette, that glow... Shanaya Kapoor has got everyone obsessed. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Aditi Buddhatoki

IMAGE: Aditi Buddhatoki is all about soft glam with a side of golden hour magic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Buddhatoki/Instagram

Mazel Vyas

IMAGE: When pastel turns powerful -- Mazel Vyas's fit is smooth, sleek, and sunshine-approved. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mazel Vyas/Instagram

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday proves butter yellow can slay on crochet -- soft, shiny, stunning. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Like Sanya Malhotras versatile look? Brunch-ready, paparazzi-ready and runway-worthy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Zaara Yesmin

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin's not blending in -- she's butter yellow and unapologetically bold. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

Butter Yellow Fashion

