Rahul Mishra's Stunning Ode To Love... In Seven Stages

Rahul Mishra's Stunning Ode To Love... In Seven Stages

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 09, 2025 18:16 IST

Rahul Mishra unveiled his evocative Becoming Love collection at the ongoing Paris Couture Fashion Week 2025.

Inspired by the seven stages of love, as described in Sufism -- Dilkashi (attraction) that deepens into Uns (attachment), becomes Ishq (love), ascends to Aqeedat (reverence) and Ibadat (worship) before spiralling into Junoon (obsession or madness) and surrenders through Maut (death).

His designs featured intricate embroidery with deep-rooted philosophical symbolism inspired by the concept of 'falling in love'.

True to Mishra’s signature, the beautifully crafted outfits blur the line between art and couture.

The show marked yet another milestone for Mishra, who is becoming a global voice in conceptual fashion.

IMAGE: Lisa Haydon, Rahul's magnificent showstopper, paid homage to the goddess of love, Aphrodite. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The show began with a striking golden heart ensemble. Photographs: Kind courtesy Rahul Mishra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rahul has explored the heart motif in innovative structural forms.

 

IMAGE: Adorned with intricate roses, akin to pointillistic floral embroidery.
 

IMAGE: A timeless and elegant wrap silhouette.

 

IMAGE: A bold and head-turning floral outfit that exudes intensity and passion; don't miss the floating face.

 

IMAGE: The designer moves to concealed silhouettes.

 

IMAGE: The exquisite gold embroidery, sequins and intricate details draw inspiration from Gustav Klimt’s renowned sacred feminine inspired work, The Kiss.

 

IMAGE: Elegance and serenity intertwine in this white maxi dress.

 

IMAGE: Ephemeral in black.

Lisa Lalvani

REDIFF STYLE
