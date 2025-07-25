Akanksha Puri's Scintillating Avatars

Akanksha Puri knows how to turn every outfit into a statement.

With her bold fashion choices and glam doll energy, she owns every frame she steps into.

Whether she’s dazzling in sequins or slaying in sleek silhouettes, Akanksha isn’t here to blend in -- she’s here to take over.

She's also ready to entertain fans in So Long Valley, releasing in cinemas on July 25.

IMAGE: Akanksha is pure fire in this power-packed fit. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Akanksha Puri/Instagram

IMAGE: Bringing her inner goddess to the surface in this midnight blue velvet number.

IMAGE: Pink, lacy and romantic -- that flirty tie-up deet is a whole mood.

IMAGE: This scintillating sequin sari? Sassy and unapologetically her!

IMAGE: She serves modern glam with oversized sunnies and huge gemstone rings.

IMAGE: She's a red-carpet dream in this sculpted pink dress and chandelier earrings.

IMAGE: Her version of bling? Shiny coords, killer abs and a gaze that slays.

