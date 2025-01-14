One Week For IIT-JEE Main 2025: What You Must Do

rediffGURU Nayagam PP offers a detailed guide to equip you with effective strategies, tactics and tips to help you excel in the upcoming IIT-JEE exam 2025.

Are you preparing for JEE and other engineering entrance exams this year?

The National Testing Agency has released the dates for the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination Mains on the official website.

The JEE Mains 2025 session 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2025.

The IIT-JEE Main 2025 will be an online computer-based test.

While self-confidence and motivation are crucial to clear the exam, the true gamechanger will be your strategic preparation and execution.

Here's a detailed guide to equip you with effective tactics and tips to help you excel in the upcoming IIT-JEE exam.

Critical dos and don'ts for the week before your exam

1. Continue talking full-length mock tests

Take full-length mock tests under real exam conditions until three days before your exam.

Alternate between morning and afternoon test sessions to prepare your body for both slots.

2. Simulate the exam environment

Practise in a quiet, distraction-free space, similar to an exam hall.

3. Develop a test-taking strategy

Attempt easier questions first to build confidence and maximise scoring.

4. Avoid procrastination

Stick to a pre-planned schedule and minimise distractions like social media.

5. Analyse your errors

After every mock test, review your mistakes and focus on improving in your weak areas.

6. Maintain a balanced diet

Consume brain-boosting foods like nuts, fruits and green vegetables.

7. Ensure proper sleep

Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep for better focus and retention.

8. Manage stress with mind relaxation

Practise mindfulness techniques like deep breathing and meditation.

9. Avoid negative self-talk

Stay positive and avoid comparing your preparation with others.

10. Limit study hours

Study seven to eight hours a day with a 10-minute break every 45 minutes for maximum focus.

To keep in mind while taking mocks

Use the three round question attempting strategy

Round 1: Attempt easy questions first.





Round 2: Move to moderate-level questions.





Round 3: Attempt difficult questions only if time permits.

Subject-wise strategies for JEE

Mathematics

Follow the 3-round strategy mentioned above.





Scoring topics: Algebra, coordinate geometry, calculus.





Quick wins: Attempt vectors, determinants and series for moderate-level marks.





Minimise calculations: Use approximations where possible.





Double-check calculations: Especially for integer-type questions.





Focus on units: Avoid errors due to unit mismatches.

Physics

Attempt formula-based questions first for easy scoring.





Start with strong topics to secure marks early.





Use dimensional analysis to verify formulas.





Attempt conceptual questions first, then numericals.





Avoid guesswork and draw diagrams for clarity in mechanics, optics and electricity.

Chemistry

Start with Inorganic chemistry (fact-based, quicker to attempt).





Memory-based topics: Periodic trends, chemical bonding, biomolecules.





Attempt fact-based questions first.





Focus on reagents and reactions for organic chemistry.

