Best Career Options For Science Students

There are numerous career options available after junior college, informs rediffGURU Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director, upGrad, a higher EdTech company.



Is your child interested in pursuing a career in science and technology?

Do you want to know about careers beyond medicine and engineering?

rediffGURU Mayank Kumar is the co-founder and managing director of upGrad, a higher EdTech company.

With over 10 years of experience in the education sector, Kumar offers guidance about degree courses, campus, job-linked and executive programmes and studying abroad.

Ask rediffGURU Mayank Kumar your career-related questions HERE.



Anonymous: Sir, I am an MBBS graduate who wants to become a software engineer and coding always fascinated me.

What is the roadmap? Should I go back to PCM again?

Hi.

Fortunately, we've come a long way and learning is no longer limited to school or college.

You can pursue your interest at any given point through flexible online options.

Many skilling platforms now offer online certifications and boot camps while you continue with your current job.

To combine what you have learnt with what you aim to do, you can leverage your medical background by exploring healthcare-related AI applications.

Try learning programming languages, enrol in coding boot camps with a focus on AI development and consider certifications in healthcare AI.

Networking is critical. Try connecting within the AI and healthcare tech communities which will provide valuable insights for your transition.

I hope this helps.

Anonymous: I am pursuing my degree from a non-regular college and it's non-technical, I want to enter the IT sector which skills should I learn to enter that sector and is there any growth after it?

Hi.

To transition into the IT sector, focus on learning programming languages such as Python or Java, web development basics, database management and networking concepts.

With AI gradually taking over, you must be familiar with AI principles.

There are skilling/EdTech companies that offer AI-centric courses and can enhance your skill set, making you more competitive in the evolving IT landscape.

Stay updated about industry trends as it will help you understand the industry better and guide you in making better decisions.

Many IT professionals successfully enter the field without a technical degree by obtaining relevant certifications -- which are quite easy nowadays -- and practical skills.

Durga: My son is just starting FYJC, science. He is interested in chemistry.

What are the options he can pursue after class 12? Could you also throw some light on PharmD?

What are the career opportunities after studying PharmD?

Hi Durga.

Nowadays, there are numerous viable career options one can take post their JC (junior college).

If your son is interested in chemistry, he can consider pursuing a bachelor's degree in chemistry, chemical engineering or related fields.

If he's more inclined towards pharmacy, PharmD is an excellent choice.

PharmD opens doors to roles in pharmaceutical research, clinical practice and healthcare management.

But ensure that anything that he takes up is by his willingness in line with his career goal -- such sound decision-making at an early stage will benefit him in the long run.

Ask rediffGURU Mayank Kumar your career-related questions HERE.





Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.