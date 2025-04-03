Behind Trump's 26% tariff: India 'very tough, Modi great friend'

US President Donald Trump highlighted the steep tariffs imposed by India on US goods as he unveiled a new policy of reciprocal tariffs targeting nations worldwide, including a 26% "discounted reciprocal tariff" on India.

Brandishing a chart, Trump detailed tariffs charged by nations like India, China, the UK, and the EU, alongside the new reciprocal rates they’ll face.

For India, the chart showed a 56% tariff -- factoring in "currency manipulation and trade barriers" -- with the US now responding with a 26% tariff.

"India’s tough, very tough," Trump remarked. "Their Prime Minister just visited -- he’s a great friend -- but I told him, ‘You’re not treating us right. You charge us 52%, while for years, decades even, we’ve c'harged you next to nothing. It wasn’t until seven years ago, when I took office, that we started pushing back, beginning with China.’"

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Trump declared, "This is Liberation Day, a moment we’ve long awaited. Today will be etched in history as the day American industry was reborn, the day we reclaimed our destiny, and the day we started making America wealthy again -- truly wealthy and great."

Trump’s announcement focused on retaliating against countries that levy high tariffs on American products.

"The U.S. imposes just a 2.4% tariff on motorcycles, while Thailand and others hit us with rates like 60%. India charges 70%, Vietnam 75%, and some go even higher," he said.

"For decades, we’ve stuck to a measly 2.5% tariff on foreign cars. Compare that to the European Union, which slaps us with over 10% plus a 20% VAT -- much, much higher. India’s at 70%, and then you’ve got South Korea, Japan, and others piling on non-monetary trade barriers that are just as bad."