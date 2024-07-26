'BTech From IIT-K. Yet To Get A Job'

Connect with professionals in your field through LinkedIn, industry events and workshops.

rediffGURU Aasif Ahmed Khan is a mechanical engineer with 16 years of experience, specialising in maintenance, troubleshooting, planning and training. He currently works as a manager at Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers in Mumbai.

Aasif is passionate about guiding students and aspiring engineers as they aim to choose the right educational paths, including courses and colleges.

Rohit: Hello I completed BTech in mechanical engineering from IIT Kanpur.

But I have not been placed by a recruiter and didn't get any job. What can I do?

Remember that searching for a job takes time. Rejection is part of the process.

Stay motivated, keep learning and believe in your abilities. You’ll find the right opportunity eventually.

Job hunting can be challenging but persistence pays off. Keep applying and stay positive.

Reflect on your skills, interests and strengths. Identify areas where you excel and areas where you need improvement.

Consider taking online courses or certifications to enhance your skills in specific domains.

Use job portals, company websites and social media platforms to search for job openings. Apply to positions that align with your background and interests.

Connect with professionals in your field through LinkedIn, industry events and workshops. Attend job fairs, conferences and meetups to expand your network.

Update your resume and tailor it to highlight relevant experiences and skills.

Write a compelling cover letter that showcases your passion and suitability for the roles you’re applying for.

Consider learning programming languages (Python, MATLAB, etc) or software commonly used in mechanical engineering.

Explore areas like data analysis, simulation or CAD design. Apply for internships or short-term projects to gain practical experience.

Showcase any personal projects related to mechanical engineering in your portfolio. Obtain relevant certifications (eg, Six Sigma, AutoCAD, SolidWorks) to enhance your profile.

If you’re open to it, explore master’s programmes or specialised courses that align with your interests.

George: Dear Sir, I have attained admission in VIT Vellore for Mechanical engineering with a minor in computer science. Is it a good option to pursue my master's in Robotics engineering?

Pursuing a master’s in robotics engineering can be an exciting and rewarding path, especially if you have a keen interest in robotics, automation and cutting-edge technologies.

Robotics engineers are in demand globally.

As robotics involves aspects of mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and computer science, robotics professionals work in diverse industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace and autonomous vehicles.

A master's programme will deepen your knowledge of robotics, control systems, computer vision and machine learning.

Attend conferences, workshops and industry events. Networking with professionals and researchers can open doors to internships and job opportunities.

Remember, your decision should align with your long-term goals and interests.

Hirak: Sir, I have two questions:

(i) My son is pursuing a BE in mechanical engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. What is his scope for getting a job in the core stream from JU?

(ii) He has the ambition to work as a scientist/engineer-SC under ISRO. What method does he have to follow for this?

Encourage your son to pursue his passion and stay focused on his goals. Working at ISRO can be a rewarding experience!

Jadavpur University’s mechanical engineering department has a rich history, functioning since 1906. It currently has one of the largest engineering departments and actively engages in various research projects with organisations like DRDO, BRNS, DST, ARDB and NSTL.

To work as a scientist or engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation, your son can follow these steps:



Start with a strong educational background. Complete a bachelor's degree (BE or BTech) in a relevant field (such as mechanical engineering).

Pursue a master's degree (ME or MTech) if desired. While optional, it can enhance qualifications.

Gain practical experience through internships, projects or industry collaborations.

Stay updated, network and keep abreast of developments in space research and technology. Network with professionals in the field.

Prepare for entrance exams like the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) exam which is the primary gateway to becoming an ISRO scientist or engineer; this exam includes multiple-choice questions on technical subjects related to space.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE): While not specific to ISRO, a good GATE score can be beneficial.

