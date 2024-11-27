IIT-JEE Main 2025: key changes and proven tips for exam success

Take the full-length three-hour mock test every three days to assess your speed and accuracy and identify areas for improvement.

As lakhs of students from across India gear up for the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, scheduled from January 22 to 31, it's essential to understand the changes in the exam pattern and adopt a strategic approach to maximise success.

With modifications across all three papers -- Paper 1 (for BE/BTech), Paper 2A (for BArch), and Paper 2B (for BPlanning) -- students must plan their preparation intelligently to achieve a high percentile.

Key changes in JEE Main 2025:

Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

The total number of questions has reduced from 90 to 75.

Section B now includes only five numerical value questions, with negative markings for incorrect answers.

Students must enter the correct integer value using a virtual numeric keypad.

Paper 2A (BArch)

The total number of questions in Paper 2A has reduced from 82 to 77, with Section B consisting of five numerical value questions.

Negative marking applies here as well.

Paper 2B (BPlanning)

The questions in Paper 2B have been reduced from 105 to 100, with Section B containing five numerical questions.

Negative marking remains consistent with Paper 1 and Paper 2A.

Preparation tips for JEE Main 2025

To boost your chances of scoring well in both JEE Main and Advanced, here are some practical preparation strategies:

Review the JEE Main 2025 syllabus : Download the syllabus from the NTA website and keep it visible as a checklist to track completed chapters and topics.





: Download the syllabus from the NTA website and keep it visible as a checklist to track completed chapters and topics. Focus on revision : Avoid learning new topics in the last few weeks of the exam. Prioritise revising what you've already covered to strengthen your understanding.





: Avoid learning new topics in the last few weeks of the exam. Prioritise revising what you've already covered to strengthen your understanding. Daily review : Dedicate one to two hours every day to review and revise mistakes via mock tests, coaching material and self-practice.





: Dedicate one to two hours every day to review and revise mistakes via mock tests, coaching material and self-practice. Mock tests : Take a full-length three-hour mock test every three days to assess your speed and accuracy and identify areas for improvement.





: Take a full-length three-hour mock test every three days to assess your speed and accuracy and identify areas for improvement. Revisit mistakes : After each mock test, focus on revising incorrectly answered and skipped questions to avoid repeating the same mistakes.





: After each mock test, focus on revising incorrectly answered and skipped questions to avoid repeating the same mistakes. Reattempt mock tests : If your mock test score is below 85 per cent, retake it to build your confidence and improve your weak areas.





: If your mock test score is below 85 per cent, retake it to build your confidence and improve your weak areas. Attempt papers from the previous years : Solve 20 to 40 papers from the previous years, focusing on questions that you struggled with or skipped earlier.





: Solve 20 to 40 papers from the previous years, focusing on questions that you struggled with or skipped earlier. End-of-day revision : Before you go to bed, review your daily tasks and short notes to reinforce what you have learnt.





: Before you go to bed, review your daily tasks and short notes to reinforce what you have learnt. Regular concept revision : Dedicate at least three days a week to revising difficult chapters, concepts and formulae.





: Dedicate at least three days a week to revising difficult chapters, concepts and formulae. Target weak areas : Focus your productive hours on subjects or chapters where you're the weakest.





: Focus your productive hours on subjects or chapters where you're the weakest. Effective study breaks : Take 10-minute breaks after every 45 to 60 minutes of study to maintain your focus and productivity.





: Take 10-minute breaks after every 45 to 60 minutes of study to maintain your focus and productivity. Stress management : Reduce exam stress by engaging in physical activities like walking, jogging, yoga or meditation.





: Reduce exam stress by engaging in physical activities like walking, jogging, yoga or meditation. Prioritise sleep : Aim for at least seven hours of sleep per day to ensure better concentration and retention during study sessions.





: Aim for at least seven hours of sleep per day to ensure better concentration and retention during study sessions. Stay motivated : Keep your motivation high as you prepare for JEE.





: Keep your motivation high as you prepare for JEE. Know the exam logistics: Be well-prepared for exam day by reviewing the date, time, centre, required documents and dress code.

Don't rely solely on IIT-JEE

While the IIT-JEE Main is important, don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

It's advisable to appear for multiple entrance exams and participate in counselling processes for private engineering colleges, giving yourself a wider range of choices for your future.

By adopting these strategies, staying disciplined and practising consistently, you can improve your performance, score well in the JEE Main 2025 and secure a place in your desired engineering college.

Best wishes for your success in both the IIT-JEE Main and Advanced examinations.

Nayagam PP is a certified career counsellor and the founder of EduJob360.

He started his career as an HR professional and has over 10 years of experience in tutoring and mentoring students from Classes 8 to 12, helping them choose the right stream, course and college/university.

He also counsels students on how to prepare for entrance exams for getting admission into reputed universities/colleges for their graduate/postgraduate courses.