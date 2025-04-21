HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
They're Hip, They're Young And They Love Fashion

By SHRISTI SAHOO, AFSAR DAYATAR
Last updated on: April 21, 2025 13:22 IST
Last updated on: April 21, 2025 13:22 IST

Today's young trendsetters are not just following the crowd; they're standing out with their unique interpretations of high fashion.

They’re not afraid to experiment with colours, textures and silhouettes as they mix high-end pieces with thrift store finds in a way that feels fresh and authentic.

Hair and makeup are just as experimental, with vibrant hues, unexpected braids and artistic detailing that express individuality and flair. It resonates with the current generation's desire for authenticity and self-expression.

At the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week, Rediff's Shristi Sahoo caught up with a few fashionistas.

Alina D'souza

IMAGE: Alina D'souza believes there are occasions when you should bold and she did exactly that with her tomatoey-red dress that was styled with an interesting applique rose.
She kept her makeup minimal and let her outfit do the talking.
All photographs: Shristi Sahoo/Rediff

 

Alina D'souza

IMAGE: The details matter; in this case -- multiple rings, a white Michael Kors bag and a gilded bracelet.

Alina explains her outfit.

Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

Mumbai-based fashion student and part-time stylist Harmisha Sheth believes in giving trends a personal twist; here's how she celebrated the return of the 1980s 'power dressing' with her impeccably tailored 'boss babe' ensemble.

Harmisha Sheth

IMAGE: Her look featured a sleek beige mini skort (shorts that look like a skirt) paired with a commanding black blazer and knotted tie.

And how did she put the look together? Find out.

 

Shivangi was a vision in fairy-core.

Shivangi

IMAGE: Similar to the coquette-core, this aesthetic popularised by TikTok comprises sparkling clips, romantic rosy cheeks, pearls and lacy deets.

 

Shivangi

IMAGE: This pretty lady nailed the trend with her meticulous accessories. Just look at that manicure!

Shivangi believes that while fashion need not be expensive, it must reflect your personality. 

 

Nisha is a real-estate agent from USA.

Nisha

IMAGE: She teamed her Jason Wu coords with nude heels and a sling bag from the Louis Vuitton.

Nisha has a fashion tip that she believes everyone must follow.

 

Ishita Sakore is an economics graduate from King's College, London.

Ishita Sakore

IMAGE: She painted a pretty picture in a dreamy gown, cherry red Lady Dior bag and custom-made diamond jewellery.

Ishita likes to let her accessories do the talking.

 

Shilpa Mundra is a fashion designer in Kolkata.

Shlpa Mundra

IMAGE: She wore a self-designed dress with swirls and carried a Balenciaga bag.

Here's how Shilpa taps into trends while giving it her own spin.

 

Everyday Glam celebrates Your sense of style.

We'd love to see how you use style as a form of creativity, how you transform what you wear every day into a moment of inspiration.

If you would like to feature in this series, please send us your photographs (at least 6). Tell us about yourself and what you do in around 500 words. Do also tell us about the role fashion plays in your life. Mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Everyday Glam).

Vandana Sharma

SHRISTI SAHOO, AFSAR DAYATAR
