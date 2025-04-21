They're Hip, They're Young And They Love Fashion

Today's young trendsetters are not just following the crowd; they're standing out with their unique interpretations of high fashion.
They’re not afraid to experiment with colours, textures and silhouettes as they mix high-end pieces with thrift store finds in a way that feels fresh and authentic.
Hair and makeup are just as experimental, with vibrant hues, unexpected braids and artistic detailing that express individuality and flair. It resonates with the current generation's desire for authenticity and self-expression.
At the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week, Rediff's Shristi Sahoo caught up with a few fashionistas.
Mumbai-based fashion student and part-time stylist Harmisha Sheth believes in giving trends a personal twist; here's how she celebrated the return of the 1980s 'power dressing' with her impeccably tailored 'boss babe' ensemble.
Shivangi was a vision in fairy-core.
Shivangi believes that while fashion need not be expensive, it must reflect your personality.
Nisha is a real-estate agent from USA.
Ishita Sakore is an economics graduate from King's College, London.
Shilpa Mundra is a fashion designer in Kolkata.
