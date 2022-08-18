Tamannaah Sets Hearts Racing In A Sari

Need fashion inspiration? Check out what your favourite celebs wore this week.

IMAGE: Trust Tamannaah Bhatia to turn up the heat in any outfit she wears, including a sari.

She pairs her green sari with a cutout choli featuring an embellished neck.

Tamannaah keeps her make up natural and opts for minimal accessories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Mira Rajput Kapoor looks cheerful in a yellow Ridhi Mehra anarkali that's perfect for the coming festive season.

The minimal make up suits her and she accentuates the ensemble with chandbalis.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday showcases her desi avatar in an ivory kurta, palazzos and a matching dupatta with a lace border.

She accessorises the traditional separates with mojaris and lovely earrings from Joolry By Karishma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

IMAGE: There's nothing like too much yellow and Ankita Lokhande Jain is all the proof one needs.

She channels her inner diva in a mustard jumpsuit, paired with red lips, kohl-clad eyes and sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

IMAGE: Want tips to make a stylish statement in an all-black look?

Alaya F comes to the rescue with her corset-style bustier, figure-hugging pants, black blazer and stylish shoes.