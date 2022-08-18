News
Tamannaah Sets Hearts Racing In A Sari

Tamannaah Sets Hearts Racing In A Sari

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 18, 2022 11:14 IST
Need fashion inspiration? Check out what your favourite celebs wore this week.

 

 
IMAGE: Trust Tamannaah Bhatia to turn up the heat in any outfit she wears, including a sari.
She pairs her green sari with a cutout choli featuring an embellished neck.
Tamannaah keeps her make up natural and opts for minimal accessories.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Mira Rajput Kapoor looks cheerful in a yellow Ridhi Mehra anarkali that's perfect for the coming festive season.
The minimal make up suits her and she accentuates the ensemble with chandbalis.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Ananya Panday showcases her desi avatar in an ivory kurta, palazzos and a matching dupatta with a lace border.
She accessorises the traditional separates with mojaris and lovely earrings from Joolry By Karishma.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: There's nothing like too much yellow and Ankita Lokhande Jain is all the proof one needs.
She channels her inner diva in a mustard jumpsuit, paired with red lips, kohl-clad eyes and sunglasses.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Want tips to make a stylish statement in an all-black look?
Alaya F comes to the rescue with her corset-style bustier, figure-hugging pants, black blazer and stylish shoes.

 

 
IMAGE: Aahana Kumra was spotted wearing a multi-colour bustier, shorts and a matching jacket from October Jaipur.
The co-ord set is comfy, fashionable and great to wear for a beach party.
Photograph: Kind courtesy October Jaipur/Instagram

Sari Style Tips From Rakul, Sai, Vaani
Mrunal Will Cast A Spell On You!
Kareena's STUNNING Desi Girl Vibes!
'For two years, I did not touch alcohol'
Nitish's Red Roses For Lalu
'Whatever the government says, take with ton of salt!'
Raducanu storms into 3rd rd; Fritz overpowers Kyrgios
