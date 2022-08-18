Ananya, Janhvi's Fun Bikini Styles

Celebs are finding ways to make their beach styles interesting.

Ananya Panday paired her bathing suit with a straw hat and an oversized shirt.

Janhvi Kapoor embraced a cutout top while Shanaya Kapoor won hearts in a netted skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

If you are a fan of the maximalist style, this look is meant for you.

Ananya combines comfort and style by pairing her sunshine yellow bikini with a netted skirt, white oversized shirt and a straw hat.

Beachwear rarely needs to be overthought, but a lot of effort has gone into putting this outfit together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias finds a great way to give her blue swimsuit a cool edge.

She teams it with an easy-to-wear white dress with a slit that rides up all the way to her chest.

It's a great way to cover-up, especially when you plan to spend an entire day on the beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Netted skirts and bathing suits are the unmatched beach combo.

Shanaya Kapoor tries out the trend in a skin colour bandeau bikini top and a matching high-slit skirt.

She rounds it off with anklets and metallic bangles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Go big or go home!

Pooja Hegde offers two effortless ways to style a bikini.

She throws in a sheer tunic to jazz up an understated white two-piece, left, and teams her crochet swimsuit with a white and blue rimmed hat, right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ookioh/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor takes her two-piece arsenal a notch higher by teaming it with a cutout dress.

All one needs is a beach vacay to show it off.