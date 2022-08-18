News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ananya, Janhvi's Fun Bikini Styles

Ananya, Janhvi's Fun Bikini Styles

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 18, 2022 15:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Celebs are finding ways to make their beach styles interesting.

Ananya Panday paired her bathing suit with a straw hat and an oversized shirt.

Janhvi Kapoor embraced a cutout top while Shanaya Kapoor won hearts in a netted skirt.

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

If you are a fan of the maximalist style, this look is meant for you.
Ananya combines comfort and style by pairing her sunshine yellow bikini with a netted skirt, white oversized shirt and a straw hat.
Beachwear rarely needs to be overthought, but a lot of effort has gone into putting this outfit together.

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias finds a great way to give her blue swimsuit a cool edge.
She teams it with an easy-to-wear white dress with a slit that rides up all the way to her chest.
It's a great way to cover-up, especially when you plan to spend an entire day on the beach.

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Netted skirts and bathing suits are the unmatched beach combo.
Shanaya Kapoor tries out the trend in a skin colour bandeau bikini top and a matching high-slit skirt.
She rounds it off with anklets and metallic bangles.

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Go big or go home!
Pooja Hegde offers two effortless ways to style a bikini.
She throws in a sheer tunic to jazz up an understated white two-piece, left, and teams her crochet swimsuit with a white and blue rimmed hat, right.

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ookioh/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor takes her two-piece arsenal a notch higher by teaming it with a cutout dress.
All one needs is a beach vacay to show it off.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Would You Wear These Flirty Styles?
Would You Wear These Flirty Styles?
Would You Try This BOLD Bikini Trend?
Would You Try This BOLD Bikini Trend?
What Jennifer Loves Wearing...
What Jennifer Loves Wearing...
Govt blocks 8 YouTube channels for 'disinformation'
Govt blocks 8 YouTube channels for 'disinformation'
'Will fight K'taka polls under collective leadership'
'Will fight K'taka polls under collective leadership'
Netaji's daughter to seek DNA test of his ashes
Netaji's daughter to seek DNA test of his ashes
RRR And KGF: When Money Gives You Roots
RRR And KGF: When Money Gives You Roots

More like this

Daring Bikini Styles From Italy!

Daring Bikini Styles From Italy!

When Supermodels Rule The Ramp!

When Supermodels Rule The Ramp!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances