Ananya, Janhvi's Fun Bikini Styles

Celebs are finding ways to make their beach styles interesting.
Ananya Panday paired her bathing suit with a straw hat and an oversized shirt.
Janhvi Kapoor embraced a cutout top while Shanaya Kapoor won hearts in a netted skirt.
If you are a fan of the maximalist style, this look is meant for you.
Ananya combines comfort and style by pairing her sunshine yellow bikini with a netted skirt, white oversized shirt and a straw hat.
Beachwear rarely needs to be overthought, but a lot of effort has gone into putting this outfit together.
Sarah Jane Dias finds a great way to give her blue swimsuit a cool edge.
She teams it with an easy-to-wear white dress with a slit that rides up all the way to her chest.
It's a great way to cover-up, especially when you plan to spend an entire day on the beach.
Netted skirts and bathing suits are the unmatched beach combo.
Shanaya Kapoor tries out the trend in a skin colour bandeau bikini top and a matching high-slit skirt.
She rounds it off with anklets and metallic bangles.
Go big or go home!
Pooja Hegde offers two effortless ways to style a bikini.
She throws in a sheer tunic to jazz up an understated white two-piece, left, and teams her crochet swimsuit with a white and blue rimmed hat, right.
Janhvi Kapoor takes her two-piece arsenal a notch higher by teaming it with a cutout dress.
All one needs is a beach vacay to show it off.