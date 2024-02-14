How To Make Your Valentine's Day A Super Hit!

If you are an introvert, says Ravi Mittal, CEO, QuackQuack, here are five unique ideas that can help you make your celebration special.

Valentine's Day often conjures images of extravagant gestures and grand displays of affection, but not everyone loves the drama.

For introverts and minimalists who prefer quieter, more intimate celebrations, the day of love can be made memorable in other meaningful ways.

As per QuackQuack's latest study, 39 per cent of people across India prefer celebrating V-Day in a minimalist style.

If you are an introvert, here are five unique ideas that can help you make your celebration special:

1. Down Memory Lane

Turn back the clock and take a trip down memory lane this Valentine's Day.

It's time to dust off those old memories and give them a fresh new spin.

Recreate the first date, allowing nostalgia to deepen your connection.

Imagine revisiting the place you first met -- your partner and you strolling hand in hand, allowing every familiar sight and sound to reignite your love.

Most couples have a song that defines their relationship. This is your cue to make a mixtape for your bae.

You may craft a personalised playlist of songs that tugs at your heartstrings and capture the essence of your relationship.

It could be tunes from your first dance, songs that played through your late-night conversations -- each song will bring back a memory; there's nothing better than being able to go back in time and experience those moments all over again.

2. Digital Detox

Take a break from the constant buzz of technology and embark on a digital detox date.

Picture this: A cozy, candlelit evening where it is just your sweetheart and you, with no annoying notifications crashing the party or stealing your attention.

You finally have the opportunity to truly connect on a deeper level.

It's like a romantic retreat where the only signal that matters is the one between your hearts. There is no greater gift than the gift of undivided attention.

3. Heartfelt Gestures Over Grand Ones

Celebrate this Valentine's Day with touching gestures that will make your partner's heart skip a beat.

Put pen to paper and pour your heart out in a super-sweet love letter.

Get crafty and DIY your way into their heart with a handmade gift that screams 'I love you!'

If you know how to cook, it's time you put that skill to use. Cook up your partner's favourite dish and watch as her/his eyes light up with joy.

4. VisionBoarding

With manifestation being a popular trend currently, VisionBoarding is the perfect way to ring in this Valentine's Day.

You're using art and craft to create dreams -- and the best part: you are the stars of the show.

Spend the day creating a vision board collage together, filled with images, quotes and aspirations that represent your shared dreams and goals as a couple.

As you piece together your collage, discuss each element and what it means to you as a couple. It's like planning your future in the most fun and colourful way possible!

It's also a wonderful way to get to know each other more on the day of love.

Additionally, couples can evaluate if they are on the same page in terms of what they are expecting from the future.

5. Movie Night

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to indulge in guilty pleasures like watching lovely-dovey movies with a jumbo tub of caramel popcorn for company.

Pick the cheesiest, most swoonworthy films and spend the day enjoying cinematic escapades filled with over-the-top romance, dramatic twists and epic dance sequences.

The best part is this requires little to no planning and will yet make your V-day a blockbuster hit!

