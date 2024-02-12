2 Easy Valentine's Day Breakfast Recipes

The way to your loved one's heart is through their tummy and you don't need an excuse to make breakfast for your better half on Valentine's Day.

Chef Ranveer Brar offers two simple recipes that can be easily be pulled together without burning a hole in your pocket.

Breakfast Parfait

Serves: 2

Ingredients

50 gm corn flakes

50 gm oats

1 tbsp desiccated coconut

2 tsp caramel-flavoured syrup

4 tbsp raisins

4 tbsp walnuts

4 tbsp almonds

2 tbsp dried cranberries

2 tbsp melon seeds

1½ cup thick yoghurt

2 tbsp chocolate-flavoured syrup

1 cup cubed fresh fruits, like apples, pears, berries, peaches + extra for garnish

Mint, for garnish

Serving bowls or glasses

Method

Preheat the oven to 170°C.

In a large bowl, add the oats, corn flakes, desiccated coconut, nuts, dried fruits and the melon seeds.

Pour the caramel-flavoured syrup over it and mix well.

Spread this mixture evenly in an oven tray and bake for 8 to 10 minutes.

Take care to not let it burn it.

In 2 small serving bowls or glasses, add a thick layer of the the chocolate yoghurt.

Then add the oats-corn flakes mixture over it.

Add the fresh cubed fruit.

Spoon another, thin layer of yoghurt over the fruit.

Add the remaining oats-cornflakes mix over that and garnish with fruit and mint.

Serve chilled.

Fantasy Pancakes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup milk

1 egg

2 tbsp caramel-flavoured syrup + extra to drizzle

1 tbsp melted butter + extra for greasing the pan

1 cup oats flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 banana, sliced

Method