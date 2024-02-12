News
2 Easy Valentine's Day Breakfast Recipes

2 Easy Valentine's Day Breakfast Recipes

By Chef RANVEER BRAR
February 12, 2024 08:54 IST
The way to your loved one's heart is through their tummy and you don't need an excuse to make breakfast for your better half on Valentine's Day.

Chef Ranveer Brar offers two simple recipes that can be easily be pulled together without burning a hole in your pocket.

Breakfast Parfait

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 50 gm corn flakes
  • 50 gm oats
  • 1 tbsp desiccated coconut
  • 2 tsp caramel-flavoured syrup
  • 4 tbsp raisins
  • 4 tbsp walnuts
  • 4 tbsp almonds
  • 2 tbsp dried cranberries
  • 2 tbsp melon seeds
  • 1½ cup thick yoghurt
  • 2 tbsp chocolate-flavoured syrup
  • 1 cup cubed fresh fruits, like apples, pears, berries, peaches + extra for garnish
  • Mint, for garnish
  • Serving bowls or glasses

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 170°C.
  • In a large bowl, add the oats, corn flakes, desiccated coconut, nuts, dried fruits and the melon seeds.
    Pour the caramel-flavoured syrup over it and mix well.
    Spread this mixture evenly in an oven tray and bake for 8 to 10 minutes.
    Take care to not let it burn it.
  • In another bowl, whisk the yoghurt with the chocolate-flavoured syrup.
    In 2 small serving bowls or glasses, add a thick layer of the the chocolate yoghurt.
    Then add the oats-corn flakes mixture over it.
    Add the fresh cubed fruit.
    Spoon another, thin layer of yoghurt over the fruit.
    Add the remaining oats-cornflakes mix over that and garnish with fruit and mint.
    Serve chilled.

 

Fantasy Pancakes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tbsp caramel-flavoured syrup + extra to drizzle
  • 1 tbsp melted butter + extra for greasing the pan
  • 1 cup oats flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 banana, sliced

Method

  • In a bowl, whisk the egg, with the milk, melted butter, caramel-flavored syrup.
    In another bowl, mix the oats flour and the baking powder.
    Mix the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients.
    Grease a frying pan lightly with butter and warm over medium heat.
    Drop a spoonful of batter into the pan and spread it into a thick pancake (thicker than a dosa).
    When bubbles begin to form on the surface, flip the pancake.
    Once golden brown on both sides, take it out of the pan.
    Repeat the process for the remaining batter.
    Garnish with banana slices and drizzle the caramel-flavoured syrup on top.

Chef RANVEER BRAR
