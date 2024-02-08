Quiz: What's Your Love Language?

Take this fun quiz with your partner to discover how you two prefer to express your love.

'Pyaar andha hota hai (Love is blind).'

If you have grown up in India, you've probably heard this at least once in your lifetime.

But how true is this adage?

If you have not met your special someone yet, perhaps you'd laugh it off. And if you have, you'd probably know how it feels.

When it comes to love, however, each one of us has our own unique experience.

But what about your love language? American author Gary Chapman has outlined five different ways in which partners can express their love to each other in his bestselling book, The 5 Love Languages: How To Express Heartfelt Commitment To Your Mate.

For example, do you like to kiss and tell? Or do you like to keep your romance private?

You could be the old school lover who prefers romantic handwritten notes. Or the kind that likes going all out and invites the world to see you propose to your partner?

How you choose to express your love defines your love language.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, here's a fun quiz to test your primary love language.

We recommend that you take this quiz along with your partner so that you know what exactly what turns them on.

We wish you and your partner a very Happy Valentine's Day!