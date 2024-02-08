News
Quiz: What's Your Love Language?

Quiz: What's Your Love Language?

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
February 08, 2024 09:44 IST
Take this fun quiz with your partner to discover how you two prefer to express your love.

  • Need love advice, dating ideas? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

What is your love language?

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the film Satyaprem Ki Katha -- has been posted only for representational purposes.

'Pyaar andha hota hai (Love is blind).'

If you have grown up in India, you've probably heard this at least once in your lifetime.

But how true is this adage?

If you have not met your special someone yet, perhaps you'd laugh it off. And if you have, you'd probably know how it feels.

When it comes to love, however, each one of us has our own unique experience.

But what about your love language? American author Gary Chapman has outlined five different ways in which partners can express their love to each other in his bestselling book, The 5 Love Languages: How To Express Heartfelt Commitment To Your Mate.

For example, do you like to kiss and tell? Or do you like to keep your romance private?

You could be the old school lover who prefers romantic handwritten notes. Or the kind that likes going all out and invites the world to see you propose to your partner?

How you choose to express your love defines your love language.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, here's a fun quiz to test your primary love language.

We recommend that you take this quiz along with your partner so that you know what exactly what turns them on.

We wish you and your partner a very Happy Valentine's Day!

 

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz
REDIFF GETAHEAD
