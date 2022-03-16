How Couples Plan To Celebrate Holi

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels.com

Holi is the time for friends, family and loved ones to come together, let go of our pasts and start new relationships.

And when it comes to online dating, couples are ready to give themselves a chance and take matters forward with their partners.

What better opportunity to do it than celebrating a festival together?

Applying a tint of colour on your partner's face while dancing to Bollywood songs and drinking lassi infused with bhaang is the ultimate way to get closer and now that the lockdown is not restricting us anymore, why not do it?

Dating app QuackQuack recently conducted a survey to understand the different ways online couples choose to infuse the red of their love with the multitude of colours this festival has to offer.

Here are some interesting trends:

1. Travelling to meet their partner

The feeling of being face to face with your partner when the air is infused with excitement and fervour cannot be replaced by a call, no matter how much we advance with technology.

As per the survey, 55% of male users and 43% females between the ages 25-35 will choose to go to another city or even another state to meet their date and celebrate Holi with them.

2. Sending cards and chocolates

When you cannot see your partner, sending them a reminder so that they think of you or a gift that they can keep forever is a method that is bound to succeed.

Taking the traditional route, 1 in 3 (33.3%) female users in the age group of 27-36 have already sent their lovers sweets or chocolates with a short letter or card attached to it for as they are unable to be there in person.

Men, on the other hand, prefer to send clothes or accessories for their beloved. The survey indicated that 22% of men in the same age group sent their partners either a suit to wear or sunglasses and watches. A tiny fraction, 12% of them also thought that jewellery such as earrings or necklaces would be a suitable gift.

3. Video calling

When you live far away and it is not always possible to send them a gift, a video call is your best bet.

Both male and female users in the age group 22-37 years (15% of male users and 10% of female users) said they'd call and have a face to face chat with their partner and their family on Holi.

Some users who are new to the dating game, also suggested making an audio call to celebrate the occasion.

4. Being untraditional is trendy

Unlike traditional Holi celebrations which involve partying and feasting, some couples have decided to bond over donating food to the needy and going to orphanages and old age homes to celebrate Holi.

For some, it is important that their potential partner have the same sympathy and empathy for the ones who are unable to celebrate Holi like us.

32% female users in the age group of 22-32 would like to meet their lovers to offer food and gifts and celebrate Holi with the underprivileged while 27% of male users in the same age group would like to do the same.

5. Organising a party at home

For those who love partying and cannot get enough of it, the celebration is a good way to meet your lover.

34% male and female users admitted that organising an afternoon Holi party and inviting your lover along with your friends is a tried and tested method to meet them if your family is still not updated with your dating life.

It is a sneaky way to meet them in front of everyone. Alcohol, music and celebration is a combination that will definitely bring you two closer!