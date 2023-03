Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: People smeared in colours celebrate Ladoo Holi at the Radha Rani temple in Barsana near Mathura. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees dance and throw ladoos at each other. The ladoos are later consumed as prasad. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Ladoo Holi celebrations at the Sriji temple in Barsana. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com