Have You Played Lathmar Holi?

IMAGE: Women play with colours during Holi celebrations in Nadia. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: People smeared in colour play Lathmar Holi at Barsana in Mathura. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Women beat men with sticks during Lathmar Holi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: People play with colours at the Radha Rani temple ahead of Lathmar Holi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: People play with colours during Lathmar Holi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: People play with colours. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: People daubed in colours play Lathmar Holi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Women stand with sticks to play Lathmar Holi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: People daubed in colours. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A worker prepares eco-friendly coloured powder ahead of Holi in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com