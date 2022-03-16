Celeb-Inspired Ways To Dress For Holi

Please click on the images for looks that will inspire you to put together the perfect Holi outfit.
IMAGE: Bright colours are what make your Holi celebration special.
Take a page out of Neha Sharma's style book and grab vibrant traditional separates.
You can never go wrong with that burst of brightness.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Fashion lovers are ditching white and changing the Holi fashion game by incorporating colour into their wardrobe.
Pink is a great option if you plan to play with gulaal.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Gone are the times when white was the most common style.
Orange, yellow and green are some of the colours that have been popping up lately.
Shama Sikander's green printed kurta looks fantastic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram
IMAGE: For those of you who still want to stick to white, make sure you team it with a colourful dupatta like Radhika Madan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram
IMAGE: Floral prints are a great addition to your Holi wardrobe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram
IMAGE: Get creative like Adah Sharma and pair your yellow kurta with multi-colour pants and you are all set for Holi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Want to keep it subtle this Holi?
Go the Yami Gautam Dhar way.
The look works well if you plan to stay away from messy colours and celebrate Holi without splashing water on everyone.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam Dhar/Instagram
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com