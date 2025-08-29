How To Answer 'Are You Married' And More Tricky Job Qs

Interviewers will suppose that a married person is stable and reliable or that an unmarried person is more adaptable.

But both don't have anything to do with your commitment or capability, asserts Shruti Swaroop, founder of Embrace Consulting and co-founder of International Inclusion Alliance.

Although the purpose of a job interview is to determine whether your experience, skills and personality are appropriate for a job, sometimes an interviewer will ask a question that invades your personal space or reveals an unconscious bias.

While these questions might make you feel uneasy, you might also feel you cannot avoid answering them without risking the opportunity.

Though these questions are inappropriate or illegal in many countries, India's laws are not strictly defined so you will need to be ready to answer them delicately.

Below are 10 of the most frequent asked such questions you might face, an explanation of why you are being asked them, some examples of what is likely going through the interviewer's mind and the professional responses that you can give.

1. Are you married?

It is the type of question that looks at whether or not you are stable or ready to relocate.

For instance, a recruiter will be concerned that a married candidate's availability may be interrupted by familial duties or distractions.

Faced with such a question, you could answer, 'I'd rather not be personal but as far my working qualifications...' in place of just making statements about yourself.

Or you could say, 'I promise my personal situation will not discredit my capability when it comes to doing my work.'

Or 'I believe that I could manage the demands of this position and I am dedicated to both my job and to this position.'

2. Do you have children? Are you planning to have children soon?

This one playfully checks your availability and commitment, particularly for travel or non-conventional work.

Women are disproportionately asked this question on the theory that they will always put caregiving ahead of work. Interviewers are likely to be concerned about maternity leave.

An interviewer would be wondering, for example, 'Will she take long leaves within the near future?'

You can say, 'I can guarantee that I give importance to work obligations and my personal life would never come in the way of my performance at work.'

3. How old are you?

Younger and older applicants can be characterised as inexperienced and stiff respectively due to an age bias.

Instead of assessing your true skill set, interviewers might subconsciously disqualify you by judging you based on your age.

You can reply like this: 'I am sure that I can contribute immediately and my experience level is according to the requirements of this role.'

4. Where do you come from originally?

This can be used to assess relocation flexibility.

The premise in this case would be that a person who cohabits with relatives would have fewer restrictions or choices.

Your home has nothing to do with your work ability, however. Answer with confidence: 'My home has nothing to do with my ability to do my job.'

5. What religion do you believe in?

This could reveal probable biases towards work values, personal compatibility with the company's culture or availability on festival days.

The interviewer might dread leave requests or religious differences-based conflicts.

The best response is a courteous 'I will adhere to office rules and timings and my work will be completed but I would rather not discuss my personal beliefs.'

6. Do you live alone or with your family?

The question might be asked to measure the candidate's independence to make decisions or flexibility when it comes to mobility.

More limitations or less control might be implied by living with family.

Remember, though, that your housing situation is not pertinent to your work.

'It will not prevent me from taking on the responsibilities required by this job,' is a confident answer.

7. Do you belong to any caste or community?

Caste concerns are still a problem and can influence discrimination at work despite being unlawful and inappropriate.

These kinds of questions try to weed out candidates on the basis of social identity than ability.

'I think my qualifications and experience speak for themselves and I'd rather discuss how I can help your organisation,' is a polite but straightforward way of sidestepping them.

8. Do you have any health issues?

Health-related questions can be intrusive and biased unless the position has unique physical requirements.

Interviewers can worry about whether you can handle your work responsibilities or how much time medical treatment will take.

Typically, without specifying, you can reassure them, 'I am completely able to do the work needed for this position. I'd be glad to explain how I can satisfy any unique physical requirements.'

9. Is evening or weekend work acceptable to you?

While this is a proper employment necessity, it is discriminatory on grounds of availability or commitment when applied in disproportionate manner.

Be specific about flexible work hours. Say, "I am committed to fulfilling the job needs while being balanced and efficient. How often is such kind of flexibility needed?"

10. Why did you have a career gap?

Career gaps will leave interviewers wondering.

Interviewers will also want to know how you easily you can get back into a regular work routine.

Make your gap work for you by detailing the ways in which you have used this time.

You can say: 'Although I took a career break, I remained up-to-date with the skills by upskilling and freelancing. I am prepared to get back to a regular job.'

How to deal with biased questions