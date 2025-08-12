How To Write A Winning CV That'll Get You Hired

Did you know CVs without a cover letter, or with irrelevant and outdated details, are often discarded within the first 10 to 20 seconds? alerts Pradeep Pramanik, CEO, Fasttrack Consultants.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alena Darmel/Pexels

The Internet is full of resources on how to draft the ideal resume/CV.

Yet employers continue to express dissatisfaction over the quality of CVs they receive for any given position.

Recently, Adyasha Satpathy, CEO of Dharitri, an Odia daily newspaper, used a social media platform to offer job applicants clarity on the red flags and green flags while preparing their CV.

On one hand, I was surprised by the content he had shared; on the other, I appreciated the transparency in communicating expectations to prospective candidates.

If you are also struggling to draft the perfect CV, these tips should help:

1. Avoid applying to irrelevant roles

Are you a sales person who has applied for an IT role?

Don't be surprised if your CV is rejected and ends up in a pile!

Irrelevant CVs waste valuable screening time and delay the hiring process.

When CEOs or HR managers take to social media or open forums to voice such concerns, it speaks volumes about their past experiences and their unwillingness to waste time on unfit applications.

Not finding suitable profiles for critical positions is frustrating and a major concern, especially when there's an urgency to close positions within a stipulated time frame.

Please note: Resumes sent via e-mail are often not acknowledged, especially if there's no genuine requirement or if you're applying blindly.

The simple solution: Avoid applying for roles that don't match your skillsets or expertise.

2. Does your CV match your profile?

Having worked in the placement and training industry for over 35 years, I've noticed a glaring issue: Most applicants do not take resume writing seriously.

The easiest route they find is to replicate CVs written by others or simply steal them off the Internet.

What's worse? Candidates pay job portals to get a professional CV written by someone who doesn't know them at all.

Even after you have taken a premium subscription, how can you expect to get the right job if your CV doesn't represent your true personality or potential?

3. Invest in a well-written CV

An honest, self-drafted and a balanced CV is like an investment for any job seeker who wishes to align with the right organisation and achieve both professional and personal goals.

Please remember: Resumes must be dynamic. There's no one-size-fits-all formula for an ideal resume.

But yes, there are clear-cut guidelines one must follow.

4. Understand the categories

Resume writing can be broadly categorised into three types:

Freshers/entry-level positions

Middle-level positions

Senior-level or leadership positions

Each of these categories demand different skill sets and experience levels. Also, requirements differ based on your industry preference and experience.

5. Personalise your CV

Before applying, be sure which category and role your profile matches and personalise your CV accordingly.

Each time you apply for a different role or a company, you must review, update and tweak your resume to meet the requirements.

Your CV plays a crucial role in getting noticed among the hundreds, sometimes thousands, of applications received for a single role.

Make sure it describes your best qualities and achievements.

Don't underestimate the power of a well-written CV

Today, professional resume writers and job portals offer to draft your CV for a fee. Some charge over Rs 3,000 for a two-page resume. But honestly, who knows you better than yourself?

Your resume is a powerful document. It speaks for you long before you get the opportunity to meet the employer.

Even in the digital age, where hard copies are becoming less common, the importance of a well-crafted resume hasn't diminished. Except for cases where companies ask you to fill out online forms or follow a specific application process, you usually have the freedom to showcase your resume your way.

When do you need a hard copy of your CV?

Hard copies are typically required during personal interviews, often referred to as the second stage of screening, after your soft copy has been shortlisted.

A well-presented CV stands out and draws the attention of recruiters.

In contrast, photocopies, CVs without a cover letter or with irrelevant and outdated details are often discarded within the first 10 to 20 seconds.

Important tips for a strong resume

Your resume reflects your sincerity and it pays off.

Highlight your expertise, successful projects and measurable outcomes.

Avoid grammatical errors, wrong spellings or complicated sentences.

Use Times New Roman font or standard font sizes that are easy to read and widely accepted.

Avoid using ALL CAPS or bold for your entire resume -- it's pushy and may be instantly rejected.

Ensure correct contact details, including your name, address and mobile number.

Start your work experience in reverse chronological order; latest job first.

Avoid including irrelevant, outdated or insignificant information.

Fresher's CV vs an experienced person's CV

A fresher's CV cannot be the same as that of an experienced professional. A fresher should highlight academic achievements and project work.

An experienced professional should focus on accomplishments like:

Timely project completion

New product development

Cost, pollution or time-saving measures

If you are required to submit a hard copy, print it on good quality paper.

CV mistakes to avoid

Don't copy CV templates blindly off the internet. It’s like copying during an exam. You'll eventually get caught.

While it may be tempting, avoid using AI to draft your CV. It is highly unprofessional.

Heavy, uncommon words and complex sentences should be avoided.

Be honest about yourself. Don't inflate achievements, salaries or tenure. Employers have ways to verify and trap false claims.

If you're in sales/marketing and applying for a higher role, your achievements, collections, awards and recognitions should be clearly mentioned on the first page.

Short job stints that don't add value can be omitted to project stability -- a key factor employers assess for loyalty.

Cover letters and customisation

A brief, tailored cover letter is a must. It should include:

A summary of your achievements

Your expectations and preferred location

What you can offer to the company

Lengthy resumes are rarely read. Here's a basic guideline:

Freshers: A maximum of two pages

Mid-level executives: Two to three pages

Senior Executives: Three to four pages

Remember, a good CV doesn't guarantee you a job. But, if done right, it can open new doors for you.

Important checklist for job seekers

Before applying to any job, ask yourself these questions:

Do I understand the position I'm applying for?

What skillsets, experience and industry background is the employer looking for?

Have I researched the employer's strength, turnover, ranking and growth potential?

Do I know the company's structure -- the names of directors, branches, establishment year, etc?

What are the career prospects, promotions and attrition rate?

Have I fallen for any rumours?

A job -- whether you are an executive or a general manager -- exists only when there's a challenge or a growth opportunity. If there's none, why would they hire you?

Once you've done your homework well, stay positive and confident. No employer will want to miss the opportunity to hire you.