10 Things Gen Z Looks For In A Job Today

If you want to inspire the young workforce, focus on building transparency, purpose and social responsibility, says notes Varun Sachdeva, SVP and APAC head, NLB Services.

Born between 1996 and 2012, Gen Z succeeds millennials.

True digital natives, their worldview is determined by proximity to technology -- be it communication, learning, shopping or other key life facets.

Their focus on social causes and the bigger picture can lend the same qualities to the environment they are in.

GenZ also has an affinity for constant learning and growing -- qualities that are indispensable in a rapidly changing business landscape.

Various studies have shown that run-of-the-mill perks and compensation benefits may not cut it for this group, as they aspire for different things from their prospective careers.

If you are already working with GenZ or want to hire them for your team, here are some tips to keep in mind:

1. Find them where they are

Gen Z isn't hanging out where millennials did.

The essential first step to hiring the right Gen Z candidates is reaching them at their most frequented spaces.

It can be through campus recruitment drives or building a strong social media presence.

2. Craft job descriptions sensitively

Don't just provide a long list of skills and requirements.

It is the first step of communication between the company and the candidate.

Ensuring inclusive language, clearly stated responsibilities, pay scale, scope of growth, etc, can help attract the right candidates.

3. Adopt personalised communication

Long gone are the days when you hit 'send' on a broadcast message and expected applications to flood in.

To indicate seriousness, hiring managers must tailor their messages to the candidates.

A robotic/AI-generated text is more likely to be mistaken as spam and added to the block list.

4. Revamp your career page

Your website is the portal to your world.

As a group that spends the majority of time online, Gen Z has a keen eye for aesthetics and functionality.

If your organisation's career page is not inviting, it will restrict the number of applications you receive from potential GenZ candidates.

A few design tweaks with content that resonates with the target audience can build strong credibility for the employer.

5. Be environmentally conscious

With studies suggesting that over 60 per cent of Gen Z is willing to pay more for sustainable products, it's no surprise that they would prefer to work with an environmentally friendly organisation than go for legacy brands.

It's the cue for businesses to take their CSR policies out of paper and put them into practice.

6. Prioritise diversity and inclusion

A significant number of the Gen Z population shows concerns about the inclusion of minority groups based on race, gender, sexual orientation, class, etc.

Businesses should waste no time in building a safe space for diverse communities through bias-free hiring practices and celebrating diversity at the workplace.

7. Prioritising welfare of employees

Balancing your physical and mental health is essential for a positive work environment.

You can improve the well-being of your employees in the form of health insurance, maternity and paternity leaves, mental health days and organising counselling sessions, among others.

This helps improve retention by giving them a sense of care and purpose.

8. Have room for creativity

Gen Z employees are known to have exceptional behavioural skills like creativity and critical thinking and require autonomy to solve problems.

Expecting them to work under rigid structures or micromanagement can limit their potential.

Allow them enough space to break away from set patterns and you will be surprised to see innovative solutions out from them.

9. Provide flexible work arrangements

The 9-to-5 office is dead.

Flexible work arrangements that allow employees to choose remote or hybrid modes of operation are something that keeps Gen Z employees engaged because this is a generation that highly values work-life balance.

Unlike their millennial counterparts, Gen Z demands disposable time that could be spent pursuing hobbies, fitness, socialising, etc.

10. Be purpose-driven

At least 50 percent of Gen Z has reportedly rejected career opportunities based on their personal beliefs.

This may arise due to misalignment between their ethics and those of prospective companies.

For example, a 21-year-old analyst is offered a cushy role in a social media company. While researching, if s/he discovers that the platform is unable to protect user data or privacy, they may turn down the role, even if it means staying jobless for the next couple of months.

It is just a matter of time before Gen Z-ers will surpass millennials in the workforce, maybe even lead organisations.

Companies must engage this generation deliberately and capitalise on their potential.