Working With A Younger Boss? 10 Smart Tips For You

Adarsh Rai, an emotional intelligence coach and the founder-CEO of HR Brain HUB, suggests simple tips that will help you adapt and thrive while working with Gen Z and millennial bosses in today's evolving workplace.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jopwell/Pexels

'My boss is younger than me.'

As GenZ enters the workforce and millennials get ready to take on leadership roles in start-up and tech firms, older employees are finding it challenging to keep up with the energy and demands of the new workforce and particularly when the person they are reporting to is younger than them.

Older employees -- who are used to hierarchy and formal, traditional modes communication -- can find it unsettling to work under professionals who are young, smart and driven.

Whether you are a millennial working under a GenZ boss or simply finding it challenging to collaborate with a younger team member, these are 10 tips to help you function smoothly.

1. Accept facts not assumptions

Millennials now hold four out of 10 managerial seats in India, while Gen Z is racing toward 27 per cent of the national workforce by 2025, close to 30 per cent worldwide. That's the mix on your team.

The sooner you accept this, the faster you will be able to adapt and collaborate with your current team.

2. Ping with purpose

Your boss probably grew up on long e-mails but now juggles a wall of Slack, WhatsApp and Teams.

Now that you are working with a young team, you should try to lead your e-mail with a crisp subject line, add one-sentence context, then the ask.

A Cornell ILR study has revealed that both generations crave quick, clear information loops. The communication gap is in the format, not just in substance/content of your conversation.

3. Back views with data

When you disagree, present a chart or customer quote that backs your view.

Harvard research shows millennial leaders will back bold ideas once they see numbers that tie to business outcomes.

4. Ask for 'coach-style' feedback

Many millennial managers still remember annual reviews; GenZ may prefer instant notes.

So you could say, 'Could we do a five-minute debrief after the client calls?'

This way, Gen Z would understand that you value their time and that you expect some guidance from them, like a coach.

5. Teaching vs flexing

More than 50 per cent Indian millennials already use GenAI at work.

Instead of handholding and micromanaging someone who is your junior, show them one shortcut, say, a prompt that drafts a meeting recap. Once they have learnt it, hand it over to them.

Teaching instead of flexing earns trust and moves projects faster.

6. Respect old scars

Many millennial bosses were entry-level professionals during the global financial crash in 2008.

That memory often fuels their focus on buffers and risk checks.

When you pitch a bold plan, add a quick 'Here's how we'll keep costs capped.'

It soothes an old bruise you may never have felt.

7. Share your career map early

LinkedIn's Workplace Learning Report reveals that Gen Z ranks growth as priority #1.

Tell your manager where you want to be in 18 months; let them spot projects that stretch you.

That clarity helps them too because millennial leaders often struggle to keep talent that moves fast.

8. Signal boundaries but politely

According to an Economic Times survey, 70 per cent Indian Gen Zs will switch jobs for better pay but many also leave when 9 pm pings never stop.

Gen Zs don't glorify overwork and working beyond scheduled and billed hours.

The solution? Agree on 'quiet hours' or status-light colours (availability).

Fix an appropriate time to discuss and delegate work. Discussing work during lunch break and post 7 pm can be avoided.

Most millennial managers seek balance themselves; they just forget to say so.

9. Credit and celebrate small wins in a loud way

Millennials value public recognition; they grew up on early social platforms where 'likes' meant momentum.

When you achieve a target, post a short shout-out in the project channel tagging your boss and peers, giving credit where it is due.

Positive loops help build loyalty both ways.

10. Practise micro-empathy

Harvard's Lead Across Generations podcast highlights that empathy -- shown through tiny acts, like asking 'How's the new baby?' -- cuts friction more than any training deck.

Five seconds of human check-in before diving into work pays off in candour and speed.

Trust and connection makes employees feel seen and respected.