Sonam Bajwa's Fun, Fabulous Style

Whether wrapped in sequins or draped in tradition, Sonam Bajwa’s personal style is bold, eclectic yet unpredictable.

Will her performance in her next release, Housefull 5 -- slated to hit the big screen on June 6 -- be the same?

She's currently enjoying the success of the song, Qayamat, which has crossed 17 million views on YouTube, while she continues to make fashion look fun, fearless and fabulous.

IMAGE: Channelling her inner Punjabi kudi, Sonam Bajwa bewitches in a whimsical purple-printed suit.

IMAGE: Glistening like a dream, she wraps herself in a shimmering gold foil sari.

IMAGE: She’s a quintessential desi pataka in that radiant red embroidered lehenga.

IMAGE: She gets peachy in this sequinned sari.

IMAGE: She definitely knows how to keep the charm alive in an eye-catching suit.

IMAGE: Hot and edgy, she’s sizzling hot in a striking black cutout dress that’s impossible to ignore.

IMAGE: Lesson in style 101: Rock a cream suit with standout jhumka earrings and vibrant green bangles.

IMAGE: Sliding into the spotlight like a silver mermaid in a fishtail gown.

