Sonam Bajwa's Fun, Fabulous Style

Sonam Bajwa's Fun, Fabulous Style

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read
June 06, 2025 11:42 IST

Whether wrapped in sequins or draped in tradition, Sonam Bajwa’s personal style is bold, eclectic yet unpredictable.

Will her performance in her next release, Housefull 5 -- slated to hit the big screen on June 6 -- be the same?

She's currently enjoying the success of the song, Qayamat, which has crossed 17 million views on YouTube, while she continues to make fashion look fun, fearless and fabulous.

Sonam Bajwa

IMAGE: Channelling her inner Punjabi kudi, Sonam Bajwa bewitches in a whimsical purple-printed suit.

 

Sonam Bajwa

IMAGE: Glistening like a dream, she wraps herself in a shimmering gold foil sari.

 

Sonam Bajwa

IMAGE: She’s a quintessential desi pataka in that radiant red embroidered lehenga.

 

Sonam Bajwa

IMAGE: She gets peachy in this sequinned sari. 

 

Sonam Bajwa

IMAGE: She definitely knows how to keep the charm alive in an eye-catching suit.

 

Sonam Bajwa

IMAGE: Hot and edgy, she’s sizzling hot in a striking black cutout dress that’s impossible to ignore.

 

Sonam Bajwa

IMAGE: Lesson in style 101: Rock a cream suit with standout jhumka earrings and vibrant green bangles.

 

Sonam Bajwa

IMAGE: Sliding into the spotlight like a silver mermaid in a fishtail gown.

Sonam Bajwa

REDIFF STYLE
