Golden Girl Tejasswi Prakash!

Golden Girl Tejasswi Prakash!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read
June 10, 2025 12:54 IST

Tejasswi Prakash, who turns 32 today, has succeeded in everything from serials to reality TV.

She showcases a personal style that reflects her versatile personality.

From gowns to lehengas, her wardrobe is a thoughtful curation that speaks of her creative approach to fashion. 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: If bling is wrong, she doesn't want to be right; Tejasswi loves her OTT sparkle and graphic eyeliner. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Rocking the matcha trend in a green gown and strappy heels.  

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Dripping in heart-shaped crystals and pearls, because why not be cutesy?

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Going with the beaded dress trend, Tejasswi opts for gold -- classic, but it works. Paired with wet-look hair and pink lips, she’s channelling Cleopatra vibes.

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: She keeps the summer romance alive in a printed tube dress and disco lips.

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Taking a daring approach with a sari gown because, some days, she wants to go back to her Naagin ways.

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: She embraces the allure of the cutout top and thigh-high slit skirt.

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: The tonal blue colour-blocked lehenga definitely makes a statement.

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Sizzling in a hot pink gown a day before her birthday, she writes, 'Betcha wish you were here.'

REDIFF STYLE
