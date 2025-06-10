Golden Girl Tejasswi Prakash!

Tejasswi Prakash, who turns 32 today, has succeeded in everything from serials to reality TV.

She showcases a personal style that reflects her versatile personality.

From gowns to lehengas, her wardrobe is a thoughtful curation that speaks of her creative approach to fashion.

IMAGE: If bling is wrong, she doesn't want to be right; Tejasswi loves her OTT sparkle and graphic eyeliner. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

IMAGE: Rocking the matcha trend in a green gown and strappy heels.

IMAGE: Dripping in heart-shaped crystals and pearls, because why not be cutesy?

IMAGE: Going with the beaded dress trend, Tejasswi opts for gold -- classic, but it works. Paired with wet-look hair and pink lips, she’s channelling Cleopatra vibes.

disco lips. IMAGE: She keeps the summer romance alive in a printed tube dress and

IMAGE: Taking a daring approach with a sari gown because, some days, she wants to go back to her Naagin ways.

IMAGE: She embraces the allure of the cutout top and thigh-high slit skirt.

IMAGE: The tonal blue colour-blocked lehenga definitely makes a statement.

IMAGE: Sizzling in a hot pink gown a day before her birthday, she writes, 'Betcha wish you were here.'

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES