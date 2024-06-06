News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How Faria Just Brightens Up Your Day

How Faria Just Brightens Up Your Day

By REDIFF STYLE
June 06, 2024 08:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Faria Abdullah's wardrobe is fuss-free, easygoing and striking. 

The actor, who waltzed into our hearts as the leading lady of Aa Okkati Adakku, is a pro at striking a balance between fancy and understated and can spruce up just about any ensemble by flashing her gorgeous smile. 

IMAGE: Can you take your eyes off her in this yellow dress?
The striped scarf is a fun accessory.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Faria Abdullah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: There's nothing like too much of the same colour when it comes to Faria... she pairs her blue kurta with blue eyeliner. 

 

IMAGE: Her glamorous party outfits stand out from the rest of her ethnic closet. 

 

IMAGE: Remember the last time you wore a denim dungaree? 

 

IMAGE: This pretty lady's romantic white separates are splashed with red. 

 

IMAGE: Doesn't your heart go dhak dhak seeing her in a sari?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Supercute Adrija
Supercute Adrija
Like Rhea, Disha's Fabulous Styling Tricks?
Like Rhea, Disha's Fabulous Styling Tricks?
When Riya Flirts With Summer
When Riya Flirts With Summer
T20 WC: Stoinis, Warner power Australia to 164 vs Oman
T20 WC: Stoinis, Warner power Australia to 164 vs Oman
Rohit ready for Pakistan despite injury scare
Rohit ready for Pakistan despite injury scare
Sharma to face challenges over BJP's poor Raj show
Sharma to face challenges over BJP's poor Raj show
T20 WC PIX: India romp to 8 wicket win over Ireland
T20 WC PIX: India romp to 8 wicket win over Ireland

More like this

VJ Kalyani Adores Black

VJ Kalyani Adores Black

Sanya's A Summer Dream

Sanya's A Summer Dream

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances