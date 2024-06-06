How Faria Just Brightens Up Your Day

Faria Abdullah's wardrobe is fuss-free, easygoing and striking.
The actor, who waltzed into our hearts as the leading lady of Aa Okkati Adakku, is a pro at striking a balance between fancy and understated and can spruce up just about any ensemble by flashing her gorgeous smile.
IMAGE: Can you take your eyes off her in this yellow dress?
The striped scarf is a fun accessory.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Faria Abdullah/Instagram
IMAGE: There's nothing like too much of the same colour when it comes to Faria... she pairs her blue kurta with blue eyeliner.
IMAGE: Her glamorous party outfits stand out from the rest of her ethnic closet.
IMAGE: Remember the last time you wore a denim dungaree?
IMAGE: This pretty lady's romantic white separates are splashed with red.
IMAGE: Doesn't your heart go dhak dhak seeing her in a sari?