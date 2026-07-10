How Exercise Reverses Muscle Ageing

Healthy muscles do much more than enable movement. They are essential for maintaining metabolism, regulating blood sugar levels and supporting overall health.

Kindly note this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Roman Odintsov/Pexels

Researchers have uncovered a molecular 'switch' that helps explain why exercise keeps ageing muscles healthy. By reducing levels of a gene called DEAF1, physical activity allows older muscles to clear out damage, repair themselves and maintain strength.

A new study from the Duke-NUS Medical School in the USA shows that physical activity can restore the natural repair systems that weaken with age, helping muscles recover and maintain function later in life.

The research team, working with collaborators from the Singapore General Hospital and Cardiff University, found that exercise helps correct an important imbalance that develops inside ageing muscle cells.

The findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, provide new insight into the biological mechanisms behind muscle ageing and could eventually lead to new approaches for preventing age-related muscle loss.

Why muscle health declines with age

Healthy muscles do much more than enable movement. They are essential for maintaining metabolism, regulating blood sugar levels and supporting overall health. From middle age onwards, muscle strength and function gradually decline, raising the risk of falls, fractures, and delayed recovery from illness or injury.

The consequences extend beyond individual health. As populations age, muscle loss can increase demands on caregivers and healthcare systems.

Preserving muscle function is therefore an important part of maintaining independence and quality of life.

One of the key regulators of muscle health is a growth pathway called mTORC1, which helps control protein production and muscle maintenance.

In ageing muscles, this pathway can become excessively active. When that happens, muscles focus more on building new proteins while becoming less efficient at removing damaged ones.

Over time, these damaged proteins accumulate inside muscle cells, placing them under stress and contributing to the gradual loss of strength associated with ageing.

DEAF1 emerges as a key muscle aging gene

The researchers identified a gene called DEAF1 as an important factor behind this process.

According to the study, DEAF1 levels rise in ageing muscles. As DEAF1 increases, it drives mTORC1 activity higher, disrupting the normal balance between protein production and protein removal. This imbalance accelerates muscle deterioration.

Under normal conditions, DEAF1 is regulated by a group of proteins known as FOXOs. However, FOXO activity naturally declines with age. As a result, DEAF1 is no longer kept under tight control, allowing its levels to increase and pushing muscles further away from repair and maintenance.

The team discovered that exercise can help reverse this imbalance, provided the underlying regulatory system remains responsive.

How exercise restores muscle repair

Assistant Professor Tang Hong-Wen from the Cancer and Stem Cell Biology Programme at Duke-NUS, the study's lead author, said, 'Exercise can reverse this process, correcting the imbalance. Physical activity activates certain proteins which lower DEAF1 levels, bringing the growth pathway back into balance. This allows aging muscles to clear out damaged proteins, rebuild themselves properly and help them stay stronger and more resilient.'

The researchers also found an important limitation. In some older muscles, DEAF1 levels become extremely high or FOXO activity drops drastically. In those cases, exercise alone may not be enough to fully restore the muscle's repair capacity.

This finding may help explain why some older adults experience greater benefits from exercise than others and highlights the importance of understanding the underlying biology of muscle aging.

Results confirmed in flies and mice

To test their findings, the researchers conducted experiments in both fruit flies and older mice.

The results were consistent across both species.

Raising DEAF1 levels caused muscles to weaken more rapidly while lowering DEAF1 restored healthier protein balance and improved muscle strength.

The findings suggest that DEAF1 plays a conserved role in muscle ageing across different organisms.

Potential benefits beyond ageing

The implications of the research may extend beyond normal ageing.

DEAF1 also influences muscle stem cells, which are responsible for helping muscles repair and regenerate tissue. These stem cells naturally become less effective with age and disruptions in DEAF1 appear to make recovery even more difficult.

The findings could also prove valuable for people recovering from surgery, illness or chronic diseases such as cancer.

Researchers suggested that targeting DEAF1 could potentially reproduce some of the beneficial effects of exercise at the molecular level, helping maintain muscle strength even when physical activity is limited.

Priscillia Choy Sze Mun, a research assistant with the Cancer and Stem Cell Biology Programme at Duke-NUS, and the study's first author, said, 'Exercise tells muscles to 'clean up and reset'. Lowering DEAF1 helps older muscles regain strength and balance, almost like hitting the rewind button. With millions of older adults at risk of muscle decline, understanding DEAF1 could lead to new ways to protect muscles and improve quality of life.'

Professor Patrick Tan, senior vice-dean for research at Duke-NUS, added, 'This study helps explain, at a molecular level, why ageing muscles lose their ability to repair themselves and why exercise can restore that balance in some individuals.

'By identifying DEAF1 as a key regulator in this process, these findings may lead to new ways in which the benefits of exercise can be brought to societies with rapidly ageing populations.'