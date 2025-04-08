7 Exercises To Improve Your Core Strength

rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan recommends exercises to recover from pain, injuries and improve overall health.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Does sitting for long hours cause your feet to swell?

Do you experience stiffness in your joints and muscles?

How to get rid of lower back pain?

Most importantly, what can you do to strengthen your core?

'To strengthen your core, start with a plank where you lift your body onto your forearms and toes, keeping your back straight and holding the position for 30 to 60 seconds,' advises rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Khan.

rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan is a senior consultant physiotherapist with over 12 years of experience specialising in orthopaedic and paediatric physiotherapy.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan HERE.

Do check out his expert advice on how to work on your body and improve overall health and fitness.

Anonymous: Sir how to improve my core strength?

Are there any exercises that you would recommend? I am 34.

I appreciate you reaching out to improve core strength as many people neglect core muscle strength.

A strong core is essential for better posture, stability and overall fitness.

1. To strengthen your core, start with a plank where you lift your body onto your forearms and toes, keeping your back straight and holding the position for 30 to 60 seconds.

2. Next, try the bird-dog by getting on all fours, stretching one arm forward and the opposite leg backward, holding for a few seconds and then switching sides.

3. The dead bug is another great exercise -- lie on your back with arms and legs raised, then slowly lower one arm and the opposite leg before switching.

4. For lower back and glute activation, perform glute bridges by lying on your back with your knees bent, lifting your hips and lowering them slowly.

5. Russian twists improve oblique strength; sit with bent knees, lean back slightly and twist your torso from side to side.

6. Leg raises help target the lower abs -- lie flat, lift both legs straight up, and lower them without touching the ground.

7. Lastly, try the hollow body hold by lying on your back, lifting your shoulders and legs slightly off the ground and holding the position while keeping your core engaged.

Perform these exercises three to four times a week for better core strength and stability.

Wishing you success in building a strong core!





Anonymous: My father had a spine surgery in 2019.

Since then he occasionally experiences lower back pain, especially if he travels or sits for long hours. He does some stretching and cardio.

Can you suggest some exercises to help him strengthen his back?

Thank you for your query. Since your father has a history of spine surgery, his lower back pain may be related to slipped disc or spinal canal stenosis, especially after prolonged sitting or travel.

To strengthen his back safely, he can try gentle core and back exercises such as pelvic tilts, bridges and bird dog exercises to improve stability.

Seated lumbar extensions and gentle spinal decompression (lying on his back with knees bent) can help relieve pressure.

Stretching the hamstrings and hip flexors will also reduce strain on his lower back. However, he should avoid high-impact activities, deep forward bending and heavy lifting.

Since his condition requires personalised care, I strongly recommend visiting a nearby physiotherapist for a proper assessment and a tailored exercise plan.

Wishing him a quick recovery!



Anonymous: I have noticed a bit of stiffness and occasional pain in my hips, especially if I am sitting for long periods at work.

I am 32, single and I have a sedentary banking job.

I travel about two to three hours a day by public transport.

I am not sure how to manage my schedule and find time for some workouts.

Can you suggest some tips and exercises that can help reduce pain and improve my health and flexibility?

Thank you for your query. Your hip stiffness and occasional pain are likely due to prolonged sitting during work and commuting.

To reduce discomfort, maintain proper posture, take breaks every 30 to 45 minutes and use lumbar support.

Incorporate simple stretches like seated figure-four, hip flexor stretch and deep squat hold to improve flexibility.

Strengthening exercises such as glute bridges and clamshells can provide better hip stability.

Whenever possible, stand during your commute and walk around during breaks to avoid prolonged sitting.

If the pain persists or worsens, visit a physiotherapist for a proper assessment and personalised treatment plan. Wishing you a quick recovery!

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.