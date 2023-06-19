10 Tips To Gain Muscle And Strengthen Bone Health

Proper exercise, good routine, optimal nutrition and supplementation can help maintain healthy muscle and bone mass, explains Maitri Trivedi.

Muscles and bones have forever been known to provide structure and build that help with movement and physical activity, and that's true and wonderful.

However, they have too many other functions as well, supporting protein metabolism, immune function, energy levels, and reducing risks of many diseases.

This helps us understand the need for healthy bones and muscles for improved strength, immunity, reduced risk for obesity, and overall better quality of life.

Skeletal muscle, also known as the largest endocrine organ of the body, is thus an essential part of optimum fitness.

In addition, muscles help improve metabolism, supporting healthy weight loss and good health.

Bones, on the other hand, help store minerals like calcium and phosphorus while protecting other organs like the brain, lungs, and other organs.

In order to prevent illnesses and fractures and stay fit and healthy, bones and muscles must be taken care of.

Here are 10 tips that can help gain muscles and strengthen bones:

1. Exercise

Exercise is the best way to build muscles.

When you exercise, muscles undergo a series of tears during contraction and relaxation when performing strength training workouts.

When this happens, the body works to repair or replace these damaged cells, and thus lean muscles are formed.

Although for your body to produce these muscles, good complete digestible protein sources are required.

2. Complete Protein Sources

Protein sources that are complete have all the amino acids required by the body.

Good proteins that are easily digested and better absorbed reduce muscle wastage, soreness, and fatigue and help improve lean muscle mass.

Some examples of complete protein sourced include - milk, eggs, green pea protein, quinoa, etc.

3. Rest

For muscles to go through the process of regenesis, rest is essential. It helps avoid soreness, fatigue, and excessive trauma and thus makes sure that you also remain consistent with workouts!

In addition, rest allows the body to relax and adapt to changes and prevents over-exhaustion.

4. Include Enough Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are your main and primary source of energy. But when there are fewer carbohydrates, the body looks for energy from protein, using muscle as fuel.

This can reduce muscle mass and thus compromise health. Hence a balanced diet is the best approach for optimum fitness.

5. Food For Bones

Bones require micronutrients like Calcium, Phosphorus, magnesium, Vitamin D, and Vitamin K. These minerals work in synergy and support good bone health.

Additionally, hormonal balance also plays a significant role in bone health. To maintain healthy bones, a good source of antioxidants is also essential.

With increased age, bone health is compromised, leading to inflammation, arthritis, and other associated illnesses that make daily routine tasks more difficult.

Antioxidants help manage pain and inflammation and thus aid in strong bones.

6. Protection From Damage

Including anti-inflammatory foods like- berries, green tea, grapes, bell peppers, curcumin, and many more, can help manage inflammation and pain in both muscles and bones, thus improving quality of life.

Along with this, rest, sleep, and sunlight also have a significant impact on bones and muscles.

7. Avoid Skipping Meals

Undernutrition can cause significant havoc in all organ systems. Therefore, it is essential to eat fresh, natural, and well-cooked meals timely for all body cells to function optimally.

Muscle wastage, caused due to reduced intake, is the first step towards an increased risk of developing illnesses in the body.

8. Hydration

Hydration is the key to good energy levels.

Water is used and produced in the body during many cellular functions; hence, dehydration should be avoided at any cost.

Water helps lubricate the joints, regulate body temperature, and gives you energy by transporting nutrients to each area in the body, including the musculoskeletal system, thus avoiding cramping.

Fun fact: If you feel thirsty, you are already quite dehydrated!

9. Pre- And Post-Workout Meals Are Essential

Pre-workout meals allow you to exercise longer and perform better at the gym.

So even if you go for a walk or yoga, consuming a healthy meal before is essential to ensure your choice of physical activity goes well and delivers benefits.

Conversely, a post-workout meal helps recover and rebuild muscles, reduces muscle wastage, and boosts energy levels.

10. Avoid Smoking, Substance Abuse, and Alcohol Consumption

These increase the oxidative stress in the body leading to increased inflammation, reduced energy levels, compromised immune function, and thus reduced bone and muscle health.

When it comes to health and fitness, muscles and bones are generally ignored until someday is in pain, reduced motility, or other symptoms, which makes it challenging to perform everyday tasks.

Muscles and bones perform many more functions apart from the structural framework; hence, their optimal status equals fitness and good health.

There are ultimately no shortcuts to good health, and therefore proper exercise, good routine, optimal nutrition, and supplementation can help maintain a healthy muscle and bone mass.

So next time someone asks what you do for your health, you'll know what to say!

Maitri Trivedi is a nutritionist at Pure Nutrition Naturals.

