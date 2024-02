Actor Megha Akash is devoted to her casual style.

A 'hopeless wanderer', she is a fan of all things simple.

There's magic in her eyes and she paints a happy picture in her graceful silhouettes.

IMAGE: Gold jewellery can elevate the simplest of outfits.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Megha Akash/Instagram

IMAGE: Black bustier, matching shrug and denim shorts... Charming Megha in charming Phuket.

IMAGE: Radiant in red.

IMAGE: Can there be a more perfect combo than black, ivory and gold?

IMAGE: Pretty girls in adorable dresses make for happy pix.

IMAGE: 'Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace,' she says.

IMAGE: Megha definitely has an enviable collection of chokers.

IMAGE: This gorgeous off-the-shoulder dress is an instant mood lifter.