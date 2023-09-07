News
Is Ashika The Most Beautiful Girl You Will See Today?

Is Ashika The Most Beautiful Girl You Will See Today?

By REDIFF STYLE
September 07, 2023 10:59 IST
Jet-setting model Ashika Pratt has been working her magic in fashion's top cities.

From New York to Los Angles to Paris, she's leaving her stylish footprints everywhere.

Mostly spotted fresh-faced, she has a knack for coordinating her jackets, trousers, boots and sunglasses.

She adores tennis and tennis outfits. But it is beachwear that reigns supreme in her wardrobe. After all, as she says, the beach is her 'happy place'.

IMAGE: Golf hat, bikini top... That's part of Ashika's sophisticated vacay style.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Ashika Pratt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: All suited up for a mirror selfie. Do note the trousers match the shoes, the bag and the sunglasses.

 

IMAGE: Is Ashika taking style tips from Sex And The City's Carrie Bradshaw?

 

IMAGE: Sun-kissed forever!

 

IMAGE: White trousers for a bike ride, reminding fans that fashion doesn't need to be complicated.

 

IMAGE: Crazy about the colour? Those red lips are all one needs to go from work to party without an outfit change.

 

IMAGE: Merging with Nature in a simple brown two-piece.

 

IMAGE: When white has fun with black...

REDIFF STYLE
