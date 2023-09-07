Disha Parmar: Fairy Tale Mommy-To-Be!

There are some things that mommy-to-be Disha Parmar Vaidya just won't do.

Wearing balloon-like 'maternity clothes' is one of them.

The actor is proud of her changing body and wears clothes that make her look like a super mommy-to-be.

IMAGE: Pretty in pink... three perfect words to define this glowing mom-to-be!

'Ye sirf pregnancy ki hansi h uske bad toh raton ki neend din ka chain sab haram hai', warns a fan.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

IMAGE: Disha chooses a lovely off-the-shoulder lilac dress for her baby shower; hubby Rahul Vaidya matches her vibe in a white and peach shirt.

There's a reason why the fashion world is obsessed with Rahul and Disha's relationship.

The duo is the definition of stylish couple goals.

IMAGE: Disha looks like she came straight out of a fairy tale.

She's the princess in beige.

IMAGE: She splashes around the pool in bright cherry red.

The messy wet hair adds to her cuteness, as does the carefree attitude.

IMAGE: Happy to-be mommies make for happy pics!

Her printed dress on a beach in Goa is a mix of edgy and cute.

She adds a splash of colour with a pink phone and blue flip-flops.

IMAGE: Even when she chooses comfort over style, she nails it beautifully.

IMAGE: A ribbed dress for the honewalli Ma? Yes, yes, yes!

Mama bear knows how to still make it fashionable in a narangi shade.

It's a glam-for-all-weathers kind of outfit and looks beautiful on her because there is no lovelier, happier figure than that of a pregnant woman.

IMAGE: Who needs makeup when you got that pregnancy inner light to illuminate you!

Everyone's favourite Priya from Bade Acche Lagte Ho in a sundar white dress that is delicately feminine and overflowing with lace.

Disha's maternity rulebook has no place for shapeless ensembles.

IMAGE: Form-fitting separates in black is the preferred choice for Disha and Rahul Vaidya during a to-be-mummy and to-be-daddy pregnancy photo shoot.

Nothing path-breaking here, but it's definitely glammed up with those smiley faces.

IMAGE: Disha often turns to black, which many a dour finger-wagging grandma considers inauspicious, especially during pregnancy, but heck, she's luminous as a lighhouse in this colour.

IMAGE: Rahul chooses a red shirt to match up with Disha's bubblegum pink dress.

The 'pyaari jodi' are living up this pregnancy in the fashion dept. Chic, chic!

IMAGE: Disha gussies up her adorable bump in a snug organza dress and poses in front of EL & N coffee shop in Dubai.

Disha's oh-so-hatke dressing made fans say, 'Kya khub lagti ho'.

IMAGE: Pleats have always come to every expecting mom's rescue.

The actress' floral piece with delicate pleating at the empire line proves you can still show skin while pregnant.

Meetha meetha pyaara pyaara...