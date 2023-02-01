Nimrit's MAST Bigg Boss Style

Bigg Boss 16 has you hooked good and proper?

Then you must know that the reality show's first confirmed finalist, lawyer-turned-television-actor Nimrit Kaur Experimentation Ahluwalia adores all that's unconventional and hatke about fashion.

And it's her embracing of the wild and groovy that has her ruling the hearts of 1.6 million followers on Instagram. She's a style chameleon, nay style zebra who will change her stripes at will and come out looking sassy.

IMAGE: Ultramarine blue is the colour of the ocean at dawn.

Of the sky at midday.

Of a peacock dancing before a thunderstorm.

And of Nimrit's chamakdar blazer without anything underneath.

'Being classy isn't a choice but a lifestyle' declares Nimrit. Achha...

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication' is another lesson from Nimrit.

But the earrings are more complicated than jalebis.

They do their task and bring saucy jauntiness to the knockout embellished scarlet dress.

IMAGE: She stokes the BB house fashion game with a salwar-sharara getup move.

IMAGE: Funky, flashy earrings are a Nimrit A trademark.

Those pearly numbers would be visible from one of Elon Musk's Space X crafts.

The prints of her flowing skirt and matching jacket jive well with the bright, happy yellow top and pink make up.

IMAGE: Little Girl Blue: Shades of neela are another Nimrit fascination. One look at Nimzi, as she is called by fans, and we have a 2023 Goal -- getting a dynamic baby blue suit for your wardrobe is a must.

'Sherni Nimrit' you do look like a 'kudi pataka' and a 'cute PEA'.