Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Style Boss

If you bumped into the peachy-looking Aishwarya Rajinikanth on the street you would know exactly who she is and have your autograph books and selfie poses ready, wouldn't you?

Thalaivaa Rajinikanth's elder child's Tamil film Lal Salaam, due for release this year, will see her dad in a cameo.

Like dad, she is a style dada and authors her own trends.

She's not a will-o'-the-wisp blown away by the capricious, empty-headed winds of fashion. Nope, she's a strong personality calling fashion to heel.

IMAGE: One great cotton sari is worth 500 spendy ones.

That's the virtues of a simple cotton number -- it can trump the fanciest of silk or Kanjeevaram. Aishwarya knows that well.

And is this Aishwarya Rajini-approved way to wear black?

It's the busy patterned blouse that livens up scene.

Comfort and style achieved efficiently together -- her hallmark.

Red bindi, red lipstick, red bangles and henna-ed hands are icing on the cake.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth/Instagram

IMAGE: Bravery Award: She's not scared to don a a shiny and showy form-fitting pant suit dotted with a thousand flowers and when she steps out in silver heels you know, in that instant, that only Rajni could be her daddy.

IMAGE: Da boots! Aishwarya's casualwear is masaledaar.

IMAGE: A rich bronze metallic pleated dress radiating zing. But tasteful.

IMAGE: Comfort is her 'new couture'. 'Always feel confident in your skin and never uncomfortable in your shoes,' she advises. Point taken.

IMAGE: From pink athletics back to being the lovely trad Southie beauty, decked out in temple jewellery, a silk sari and an embroidered blouse.

IMAGE: Once again in Ash Comfort Mode in tie-dye and her fave bag that she uses on repeat mode -- it crops up pretty often on her Instagram timeline.

IMAGE: She could be a teenager, and not the mother of two, in denim plus denim grace and the brown boots that tie everything together boldly. There is nothing shilly-shallying about her tastes.

And you can't stop humming her song: Un Mela Aasadhaan.