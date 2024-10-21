News
Home  » Get Ahead » Hot Hotter Hottest! Ameesha, Mandira, Sonali on the red carpet

Hot Hotter Hottest! Ameesha, Mandira, Sonali on the red carpet

By SATISH BODAS
October 21, 2024 18:25 IST
The glitziest sitaras of tinsel town -- from television stars to Bollywood actors -- were at the three-day Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Ameesha Patel at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

All photographs: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Ameesha Patel, last seen in the blockbuster hit Gadar 2, made a red-hot entry in a chota little bodice dress designed by Rocky S, who presented his fall/winter line-up at the fashion week.

Mandira Bedi at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Mandira Bedi's strapless flared jumpsuit and minimal accessories made us reexamine the idea of comfort clothing.

Sonali Kulkarni at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Wrapped in six gaj of silk, in an indefinably pretty colour, Sonali Kulkarni was the image of grace. The studded neckpiece and kadha are worth adding to your Pinterest!

Amruta Khanvilkar at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Amruta Khanvilkar's zari sari made us go green with envy!

Meenakshi Seshadri at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Meenakshi Seshadri took a solid fashion risk with this cutout dress. Do you think her efforts paid off?

Mannara Chopra at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Mannara Chopra, who earlier walked as a showstopper for designer Vishal Kapoor, looked jyada sassy in a shimmery black blazer worn over a sultry lace top.

Vikram Phadnis at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

A classy checked jacket, tee, jeans and white trainers made sure designer Vikram Phadnis stood out at the show.

 

SATISH BODAS / Rediff.com
