Hot Hotter Hottest! Ameesha, Mandira, Sonali on the red carpet

The glitziest sitaras of tinsel town -- from television stars to Bollywood actors -- were at the three-day Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Ameesha Patel, last seen in the blockbuster hit Gadar 2, made a red-hot entry in a chota little bodice dress designed by Rocky S, who presented his fall/winter line-up at the fashion week.

Mandira Bedi's strapless flared jumpsuit and minimal accessories made us reexamine the idea of comfort clothing.

Wrapped in six gaj of silk, in an indefinably pretty colour, Sonali Kulkarni was the image of grace. The studded neckpiece and kadha are worth adding to your Pinterest!

Amruta Khanvilkar's zari sari made us go green with envy!

Meenakshi Seshadri took a solid fashion risk with this cutout dress. Do you think her efforts paid off?

Mannara Chopra, who earlier walked as a showstopper for designer Vishal Kapoor, looked jyada sassy in a shimmery black blazer worn over a sultry lace top.

A classy checked jacket, tee, jeans and white trainers made sure designer Vikram Phadnis stood out at the show.

