Is Sunny Leone Getting Married Again?

By SATISH BODAS
October 21, 2024 13:26 IST
Sunny Leone has played a tonne of glamorous roles in her career.

But have you seen her dressed as a bride?

On Sunday evening, Sunny bowled everyone over when she came decked as a desi dulhan.

What was the occasion?

Let's find out!

Sunny Leone walks for Sonali Jain at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

All photographs: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Sunny Leone scorched the ramp in an awesome red and gold bridal lehenga as she unveiled designer Sonali Jain's latest wedding collection as both a showstopper and jawdropper.

Sunny Leone walks for Sonali Jain at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Adding bells and whistles to her demure look: A traditional choker, heavy jhumkas, red and gold bangles and an extravagant maangtikka.

The lehenga featured hand-embroidered images of a bride and groom in gold and sequins and a belt with the designer's initials in bold.

Sunny Leone walks for Sonali Jain at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

When she spotted her family in the audience, the showstopper couldn't stop blowing kisses. Aw.

Was there ever as fair a bride as Sunny?

Sunny Leone walks for Sonali Jain at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Sunny's husband Daniel Weber, in black, and their adorable children Asher, Nisha and Noah were her loudest cheerleaders.

 

Sunny Leone walks for Sonali Jain at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

The collection blended the shaandaar beauty of love and tradition to produce regal lehengas reimagined with a contemporary tadka.

 

Sunny Leone walks for Sonali Jain at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

That's what we meant by a naya tadka!

By experimenting with silk and velvet, mixing sequins and embroidered patterns and opting for strapless, the designer offered futuristic 2050s chic for the upcoming wedding season.

Does it get your vote, folks?

 

 

Sunny Leone walks for Sonali Jain at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

What do you think of this Mandakini-inspired haldi look with a shoulder strap of mogra flowers?

 

Sunny Leone walks for Sonali Jain at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Not so easy to approve of this dramatic, ostritch-on-the-loose feathery outfit...

 

Sunny Leone walks for Sonali Jain at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

The menswear range had sherwanis and fitted suits with rangeen nature-inspired designs on them. Devanand vibe?

 

Sunny Leone walks for Sonali Jain at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Bumbro Bumbro: True to the theme of the collection, there was foot tapping music and some dancing for wholesome entertainment -- like you were at a real shaadi

Sunny Leone walks for Sonali Jain at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

The always gracious Sunny posed with the designer, Mr Sunny and her little munchkins for a spur-of-the-moment family pic.

Sunny Leone in a red bridal lehenga walking for Sonali Jain at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024 Mumbai

 

SATISH BODAS / Rediff.com
