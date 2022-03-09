News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Avanti Nagrath Rules Paris Fashion Week

Avanti Nagrath Rules Paris Fashion Week

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 09, 2022 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When Avanti Nagrath walked the Versace ramp for their Fall/Winter 2022 show, all eyes were on the desi beauty.

Dressed in a black pantsuit, she strode the ramp effortlessly, walking alongside models like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Precious Lee, Emily Ratajkowski, among others.

Post her Milan Fashion Week debut, the Delhi born model is now turning heads at Paris Fashion Week -- she's already walked the ramp for Givenchy, Coperni, The Row and New Bottega Veneta.

Having played muse for Indian designers including Tarun Tahiliani and Rahul Mishra, Avanti has been making waves in the international modelling circuit.

Please click on the images for a look at the Indian who has stunned the fashion world.

IMAGE: 10/10? Avanti flaunts her curves.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Avanti Nagrath/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The leggy lass is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

 

IMAGE: She hopes to walk the ramp for Chanel.

 

IMAGE: Avanti on the Versace runway.
'Words can't describe this feeling,' she shared post the show.
'Opening for Versace, on my debut at Milan Fashion Week. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity. I'm truly grateful!'

 

IMAGE: Avanti's look from the Givenchy show.

 

IMAGE: Showcasing her supermodel bod in a white swimsuit.

 

IMAGE: Soaking up some vitamin D as she flaunts her washboard abs.

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Serena Doing On The Ramp?
What's Serena Doing On The Ramp?
Would You Wear These CRAZY Styles?
Would You Wear These CRAZY Styles?
Masoom Makes Milan Fashion Week Debut
Masoom Makes Milan Fashion Week Debut
Will defections decide govt in Manipur this time too?
Will defections decide govt in Manipur this time too?
ASK AJIT: 'Want to invest Rs 10 lakh'
ASK AJIT: 'Want to invest Rs 10 lakh'
PIX: Liverpool lose to Inter; Bayern hit seven
PIX: Liverpool lose to Inter; Bayern hit seven
Bairstow's century rescues England on Day 1
Bairstow's century rescues England on Day 1

More like this

Assam To New York: A Supermodel's Journey

Assam To New York: A Supermodel's Journey

Backstage Pics From Paris Fashion Week

Backstage Pics From Paris Fashion Week

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances