Avanti Nagrath Rules Paris Fashion Week

When Avanti Nagrath walked the Versace ramp for their Fall/Winter 2022 show, all eyes were on the desi beauty.

Dressed in a black pantsuit, she strode the ramp effortlessly, walking alongside models like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Precious Lee, Emily Ratajkowski, among others.

Post her Milan Fashion Week debut, the Delhi born model is now turning heads at Paris Fashion Week -- she's already walked the ramp for Givenchy, Coperni, The Row and New Bottega Veneta.

Having played muse for Indian designers including Tarun Tahiliani and Rahul Mishra, Avanti has been making waves in the international modelling circuit.

Please click on the images for a look at the Indian who has stunned the fashion world.

IMAGE: 10/10? Avanti flaunts her curves.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Avanti Nagrath/Instagram

IMAGE: The leggy lass is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

IMAGE: She hopes to walk the ramp for Chanel.

IMAGE: Avanti on the Versace runway.

'Words can't describe this feeling,' she shared post the show.

'Opening for Versace, on my debut at Milan Fashion Week. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity. I'm truly grateful!'

IMAGE: Avanti's look from the Givenchy show.

IMAGE: Showcasing her supermodel bod in a white swimsuit.

IMAGE: Soaking up some vitamin D as she flaunts her washboard abs.