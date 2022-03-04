Would You Wear These CRAZY Styles?

Please click on the images for a look at the outstanding styles from Milan Fashion Week. How many of these looks would you dare to wear?

IMAGE: This gold silhouette by Jeremy Scott's Moschino is probably the first harp gown in the history of runway fashion.

Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

IMAGE: Gigi Hadid looks fierce is an all-red Versace look, complete with bold eyes and poker straight hair.

Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

IMAGE: Sporting an elaborate hair style, Jessica Minh Anh walked the runway at the J Spring fashion show on the Costa Toscana, which is the world's first sustainable ocean catwalk.

Her outfit resembles an exotic bird with white feathers.

Photograph: Stefania M D'Alessandro/Getty Images

IMAGE: Fendi's collection also included 'It' bags to complete the look.

Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

IMAGE: Gucci sent out models in berets, layered coats and leather bottoms.

Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

IMAGE: This fashion-forward silhouette was complete with spoons, forks and a candle stand.

Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

IMAGE: Dolce & Gabbana's models dressed in over-sized faux fur outfits.

Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

IMAGE: Models present creations from the Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection.

Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com