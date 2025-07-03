Hey Sara, Kya Bolti Tu In Dino?

Sara Ali Khan rocks every colour like a pro and adds a dash of her personality to everything she wears.

As she gears up for her upcoming movie, Metro... In Dino, her style seems to just get better and more watch-worthy.

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan turns into a desi Elsa in an icy blue bodycon dress. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Mixing pinstripes with a corset and formal trousers, she creates a deliciously unique corp-core ensemble. Then, she steals hearts with a bold red pout and a chic matching watch.

IMAGE: Denim gets a fun twist as Sara flaunts an asymmetrical cut and uses ear cuffs to add an extra edge.

IMAGE: Her sequinned coords spell 'Bling it on!'

IMAGE: She pairs her delightful floral applique dress with a serpent watch.

IMAGE: When she shows up in a tube dress adorned with a bow, she nails coquette core.

IMAGE: Sequins, lace and diamonds... Sara has mastered the art of combining everything fabulous.

