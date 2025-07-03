HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hey Sara, Kya Bolti Tu In Dino?

July 03, 2025

Sara Ali Khan rocks every colour like a pro and adds a dash of her personality to everything she wears.

As she gears up for her upcoming movie, Metro... In Dino, her style seems to just get better and more watch-worthy.

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan turns into a desi Elsa in an icy blue bodycon dress. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Mixing pinstripes with a corset and formal trousers, she creates a deliciously unique corp-core ensemble. Then, she steals hearts with a bold red pout and a chic matching watch. 

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Denim gets a fun twist as Sara flaunts an asymmetrical cut and uses ear cuffs to add an extra edge.

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Her sequinned coords spell 'Bling it on!'

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: She pairs her delightful floral applique dress with a serpent watch.

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: When she shows up in a tube dress adorned with a bow, she nails coquette core.

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sequins, lace and diamonds... Sara has mastered the art of combining everything fabulous.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali KhanMetro In Dino

