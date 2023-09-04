News
Manushi Chhillar Loves Her Bikinis!

Manushi Chhillar Loves Her Bikinis!

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: September 04, 2023 09:14 IST
Manushi Chhillar's everyday wardrobe reflects her cheerful personality.

While neutral shades rule her closet, she does like to throw in a bright, bold hue every now and then.

While she's a hardworking lass -- her Miss World crown and her career as a model and actor are witness -- she's happiest when she can relax with the sun, the sand and the sea.

For her 'Beach Days are the Best Days'.

IMAGE: 'I've got the good kind of blues', she says, as she poses for her mom.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A skater dress, just right for a party by the beach.

 

IMAGE: Manushi looks phenomenal in red!

 

IMAGE: She ticks off two trends in one go -- the cowl neck and the yummy shade of green apples.

 

IMAGE: A bikini top. A skirt with a fun slit. And two different shades of pink.
Even the waves are dying to say hello!

 

IMAGE: When Chhillar chills!

 

IMAGE: This will definitely get you 'in a mood for a seaside vacay'.

 

IMAGE: No fear when trusty black is here. Now you know which colour to turn to when you're in doubt.

REDIFF STYLE
