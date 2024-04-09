News
Hello, Gorgeous Parul!

By REDIFF STYLE
April 09, 2024 08:55 IST
Actor Parul Gulati will take you on a delightful sartorial journey through her social media pictures. 

Her wardrobe is not gaudy, over-the-top or boring.  It focuses on simple, charming monochromatic silhouettes that don't need loud make-up or accessories to shine.

The Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout actor has been adding excitement to her closet with pops of red, brown and gold.  

IMAGE: Parul, wearing a dress as sexy as that just to soak up the sun from the comfort of your bedroom is a crime! 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

 

IMAGE: High-school fashion that can be worn to the boardroom is definitely making a comeback and Parul doesn't want to miss the trend. 
'I am my own Michael Scott version of my office,' she writes. 

 

IMAGE: And that's why red lingerie will always sizzle!  

 

IMAGE: Like her 'if-I-was-a-cloud' style? 

 

IMAGE: As the temperature rises, she slays in a redefined khaki suit. 

 

IMAGE: Parul glams up in a twirl-worthy gold number. 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

REDIFF STYLE
