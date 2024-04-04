Alaya, Kiara, Disha, Akansha Slay In Corsets

Corsets are no longer hidden behind yards of fabric.

Today, they're being flaunted as tops and make for quite a versatile pairing with fitted bottoms.

It's time to hop on to the trend!

IMAGE: The Sagittarius in Alaya F loves some show of skin and what better excuse than to do it than in a neutral, fitted bodice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

IMAGE: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opts for Indo-western separates in dhoti pants, an embroidered bomber jacket and a cropped bustier.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Fans of latex, Kiara Advani serves up plenty of style inspiration for a party night.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: There's nothing sexier than teaming a corset with a high-slit skirt like Shreya Poonja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Poonja/Instagram