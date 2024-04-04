Alaya, Kiara, Disha, Akansha Slay In Corsets

Corsets are no longer hidden behind yards of fabric.
Today, they're being flaunted as tops and make for quite a versatile pairing with fitted bottoms.
It's time to hop on to the trend!
IMAGE: The Sagittarius in Alaya F loves some show of skin and what better excuse than to do it than in a neutral, fitted bodice.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram
IMAGE: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opts for Indo-western separates in dhoti pants, an embroidered bomber jacket and a cropped bustier.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Fans of latex, Kiara Advani serves up plenty of style inspiration for a party night.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram
IMAGE: There's nothing sexier than teaming a corset with a high-slit skirt like Shreya Poonja.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Poonja/Instagram
IMAGE: Disha Patani sticks to the classic pairing of white and blue and wears her satin number with jeans.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram