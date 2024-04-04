News
Alaya, Kiara, Disha, Akansha Slay In Corsets

Alaya, Kiara, Disha, Akansha Slay In Corsets

By REDIFF STYLE
April 04, 2024 11:50 IST
Corsets are no longer hidden behind yards of fabric. 

Today, they're being flaunted as tops and make for quite a versatile pairing with fitted bottoms. 

It's time to hop on to the trend! 

IMAGE: The Sagittarius in Alaya F loves some show of skin and what better excuse than to do it than in a neutral, fitted bodice. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opts for Indo-western separates in dhoti pants, an embroidered bomber jacket and a cropped bustier.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fans of latex, Kiara Advani serves up plenty of style inspiration for a party night. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: There's nothing sexier than teaming a corset with a high-slit skirt like Shreya Poonja.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Poonja/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Disha Patani sticks to the classic pairing of white and blue and wears her satin number with jeans. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram 

REDIFF STYLE
