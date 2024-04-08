Amruta, Rinku In Their Traditional Best

On festive days, isn't it lovely to opt for a traditional look?

As Gudi Padwa or the new year dawns on April 9, you can choose to wear paithani sari or a silk one.

You don't need to invest in a new one; just choose from your aai or aaji's beautiful collection.

Add dressy elements like a nath, a crescent bindi, gajra and bangles or kadas.

IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar's get-up is khup chan (very nice) with the traditional nose pin and bindi.

The red lips complement the sari beautifully.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Actor Hruta Durgule is a gorgeous combination of grace and elegance in this sunshine yellow sari.

She styles her hair in a jooda and adorns it with white flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hruta Durgule/Instagram

IMAGE: Spruha Joshi goes classic!

Pearl jewellery and green glass bangles add to the traditional Maharashtrian vibe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Spruha Joshi/Instagram

IMAGE: Prajaktta Mali makes a case for metallic jewellery in a lovely rust sari and a silvery blue blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre serves up an unforgettable desi moment in a exquisite zari sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram