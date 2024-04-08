News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Amruta, Rinku In Their Traditional Best

Amruta, Rinku In Their Traditional Best

By REDIFF STYLE
April 08, 2024 10:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On festive days, isn't it lovely to opt for a traditional look?

As Gudi Padwa or the new year dawns on April 9, you can choose to wear paithani sari or a silk one. 

You don't need to invest in a new one; just choose from your aai or aaji's beautiful collection. 

Add dressy elements like a nath, a crescent bindi, gajra and bangles or kadas.  

IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar's get-up is khup chan (very nice) with the traditional nose pin and bindi.  
The red lips complement the sari beautifully. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Actor Hruta Durgule is a gorgeous combination of grace and elegance in this sunshine yellow sari. 
She styles her hair in a jooda and adorns it with white flowers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hruta Durgule/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Spruha Joshi goes classic!
Pearl jewellery and green glass bangles add to the traditional Maharashtrian vibe.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Spruha Joshi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Prajaktta Mali makes a case for metallic jewellery in a lovely rust sari and a silvery blue blouse.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre serves up an unforgettable desi moment in a exquisite zari sari. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Marathi mulgi Rinku Rajguru is cuteness overload in a pretty shade of coral. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rinku Rajguru/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Gudi Padwa Special: How to make thalipeeth
Gudi Padwa Special: How to make thalipeeth
Recipe: Falhari Bondas
Recipe: Falhari Bondas
Recipe: Easy, Home-Style Misal Pav
Recipe: Easy, Home-Style Misal Pav
Let's resist forces of hatred: Mahatma's granddaughter
Let's resist forces of hatred: Mahatma's granddaughter
Low Demand For Parties Merchandise
Low Demand For Parties Merchandise
'What did the people we vote for in past do for us?'
'What did the people we vote for in past do for us?'
Want To Gift Investment?
Want To Gift Investment?

More like this

The relevance of Gudi Padwa and its rituals

The relevance of Gudi Padwa and its rituals

Gudi Padwa Specials: Farali Pattice, Mirchi Vada

Gudi Padwa Specials: Farali Pattice, Mirchi Vada

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances