Amruta, Rinku In Their Traditional Best

On festive days, isn't it lovely to opt for a traditional look?
As Gudi Padwa or the new year dawns on April 9, you can choose to wear paithani sari or a silk one.
You don't need to invest in a new one; just choose from your aai or aaji's beautiful collection.
Add dressy elements like a nath, a crescent bindi, gajra and bangles or kadas.
IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar's get-up is khup chan (very nice) with the traditional nose pin and bindi.
The red lips complement the sari beautifully.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Actor Hruta Durgule is a gorgeous combination of grace and elegance in this sunshine yellow sari.
She styles her hair in a jooda and adorns it with white flowers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hruta Durgule/Instagram
IMAGE: Spruha Joshi goes classic!
Pearl jewellery and green glass bangles add to the traditional Maharashtrian vibe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Spruha Joshi/Instagram
IMAGE: Prajaktta Mali makes a case for metallic jewellery in a lovely rust sari and a silvery blue blouse.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonali Bendre serves up an unforgettable desi moment in a exquisite zari sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram
IMAGE: Marathi mulgi Rinku Rajguru is cuteness overload in a pretty shade of coral.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rinku Rajguru/Instagram