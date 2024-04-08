News
Husn Pari Shruti

By REDIFF STYLE
April 08, 2024 13:12 IST
Shruti Sharma is a cutie who can easily pass off as a college going student.

The actor, who was seen in serials like Gathbandhan and Namak Issk Ka -- she has also acted in movies like Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and the Sanya Malhotra starrer, Pagglait -- now stars in the Punjabi movie, Surrender.

Shruti enjoys having fun with her clothes and has a great mix of last-minute holiday fits.

Take a look: 

IMAGE: Glitter and embroidery give this sari a dhinchak feel.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shruti Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She's got the dress and the smile to drive away your blues. 

 

IMAGE: Her fashion is on point in this ivory sari, which she teams with a strappy choli and metallic earrings. 

 

IMAGE: She leans into a relaxed, vacay mood in a lovely, azure floral print dress.   

 

IMAGE: Graphic tees like this one bring out her inner child. 

 

IMAGE: During festivals, she chooses to doll up in traditional suits. 

 

IMAGE: When she's enjoying herself at the beach, casual separates are what she turns to. 

REDIFF STYLE
